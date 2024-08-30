Luxon, Hipkins, Swarbrick pay tribute to Kiingi Tuheitia

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Labour Party leader Chris Hipkins, and Green Party Co-Leader Chlöe Swarbrick have fronted media today to pay their respects for Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII, who died early this morning.

Luxon, who is in Tonga for the Pacific Leaders Forum, confirmed he would be returning to Aotearoa and heading straight to Tūrangawaewae Marae on Saturday.

“Obviously, our country will be in mourning. He is a fantastic King, he was King for 18 years, he did a lot to strengthen the Kiingitanga, and we’re going to miss him sadly.

“I saw him not that long ago, he was in great shape and great form, he’s always been so welcoming to me, so friendly to me. Whenever I used to catch up with him at Tūrangawaewae - wicked sense of humour - but a very good man who was really interested in making sure people treated each other with respect and I think that’s his legacy as we go forward from here.

“I’ll obviously try and get down to Tuurangawaewae tomorrow before I head out to Malaysia and Korea on Sunday. It will be a chance for me to connect with the family as well, and the wider whānau, but our thoughts are very much with Tainui today, the Kiingitanga, and most importantly his whānau.”

Luxon said he spoke with the King’s advisors this morning and will be heading to Tūrangawaewae tomorrow “and we’ll be going with some other folk as well”.

‘His commitment to bringing people together’ - Hipkins

Labour Party leader, Chris Hipkins acknowledges Kiingi Tuheitia's work in Aotearoa. (Video: Te Ao Māori News)

Hipkins, at parliament, said he got to know the Māori King when travelling for King Charles coronation last year.

“We were able to talk a lot about the vision that he had for Māori and for New Zealand, his commitment to bringing people together.

“He had a real interest in children every time I interacted with him or worked with him, he would ask about my own children but we would also talk about the welfare and wellbeing of children in New Zealand.

“I know that was something that was very near and dear to his heart.”

He gave his condolences to Māori people, Kiingitanga, and Makau Ariki Atawhai.

“My heart is with them and I certainly send much care and much respect to them at what would be a difficult time.”

He told the media the king made a “huge contribution” to Aotearoa.

His passion for the planet was ‘palpable’ - Swarbrick

Green Party Chlöe Swarbrick speaks about Kiingi Tuheitia. (Video: Te Ao Māori News)

Chlöe Swarbrick said the King put kotahitanga on the national agenda “as our guiding star.”

“His legacy is one of unity, kindness, and truly listening to understand. Kiingi Tuheitia’s ability to deliver incisive unapologetic and profound truths to open hearts and ears was a testament on how he navigated the world and embodied tino rangatiratanga.

“His deep passion for this planet and all who live on it, from our tamariki to our creatures in our oceans and in our forests was palpable.

“Only last week at the 18th anniversary of his coronation, people across the lands and oceans gathered at Turangawaewae Mārae to pay their respects and to weave our collective potential.

“Kiingi Tuheitia saw the nation as we could be and invited us all to live upto that.

“Our love and thoughts are with his dear wife Makau Ariki, his whānau, tainui waka, and the entire nation in mourning.

“Moe mai rā e te rangitira, we must continue to mahi tahi in your legacy.”

Additional reporting by RNZ.