Watch: Queen Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō ascends the throne in front of thousands

As the clock drew closer to 10am on Thursday, the new ariki was revealed.

This moment came after a week of speculation after the late Kiingi Tuheitia died peacefully on Friday.

Today many were on the edge of their seats trying to take a glimpse of the new monarch standing at the gates of Tuurangawaewae Marae.

Te Whakawahinga ceremony started when Tekau-maa-rua, the Kiingitanga advisory council, which since Tuesday night had discussed who would ascend the king, escorted the new monarch, Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō (27) onto the marae.

Those watching outside the marae on large screens, gave a huge round of applause as Aotearoa saw its new Māori queen step forward to take the throne.

When everyone was seated, there was a karakia whakawahinga, and then Tumuaki Hone Taamihana came forth and placed the Bible, the same one used for Kiingi Tuheitia’s crowning, on the head of the queen.

The new ariki was blessed by Archbishop Don Tamihere with sacred oils.

Following this, the tangihanga of Kiingi Tuheitia will continue. He will leave the marae for the last time and be taken to the banks of Tupuna Awa, where he will be guided to his final resting place at Taupiri Maunga.

