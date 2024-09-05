Watch: Thousands line Waikato River as Kiingi Tuheitia departs Tūrangawaewae for final time

Thousands lined up at Tupuna Awa to catch a glimpse of Kiingi Tuheitia as he left Tūrangawaewae Marae for the final time.

He was guided to the banks of the Waikato River by a guard of honour from Ngāti Māhanga and the New Zealand Defence Force.

His brother and his daughter Kuini Nga wai hono i te po are travelling in the waka with him to his final resting place at Taupiri Maunga.

The journey is expected to take two hours, with many other waka accompanying the king as he journies past his home where his wife will be before she journeys to the maunga.

When they reach the mountain he will be met by members of the Tūrnangawaewae and Taniwharau rugby league clubs, and rope handlers from Raungaiti Rugby Club, who will carry him up 300 steps up the maunga.

This comes after the late king’s daughter Te Whakawahinga ceremony, where she ascended the throne.

After the burial, the funeral procession will return to Tuurangawaewae Marae where Tekau-maa-rua will lead Whare Ariki onto the marae, followed by a haakari to conclude the tangihanga.

There will be a no-fly zone over Taupiri Maunga, and the Waikato River will be closed between Pukete and Huntly boat ramps during the ceremony.