Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō succeeds her father Kiingi Tuheitia

Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō Paki has succeeded her father Tuheitia Paki as the head of the Kiingitanga.

The decision, affirmed by iwi leaders, makes Kuīni Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō the eighth in an unbroken line of succession, stretching back to Waikato chief Pootatau Te Wherowhero, who was crowned the first Māori King in 1858.

As the youngest of Kiingi Tuheitia’s three children, Ngā Wai has bypassed both of her older siblings to become the head of the kiingitanga, though the successor does not necessarily have to be one of his children.

Archbishop Don Tamihere said a karakia and used sacred oils to bestow prestige, sacredness, power and spiritual essence upon Kuini Nga Wai Hono i te Po.

Tekau-Maa-Rua Chairman, Che Wilson said Te Whakawahinga is an important ceremony dating back for eight generations to Pootatau Te Wherowhero.

“We follow the tikanga of our ancestors who created the Kiingitanga to unify and uplift our people and we have chosen Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō as our new Monarch,” Wislon said.

Ngā Wai has been constantly seen by the late Māori king’s side at events in recent years such as Koroneihana and Hui ā-motu.

The revelation of Nga Wai acceding the throne came this morning during rā nehu - the burial day of Kiingi Tuheitia - ending years of speculation over who would succeed him.

In recent years, her main responsibility has been the oversight and maintenance of the Kiingitanga collection, which contains more than 3000 taonga.

She is also well versed in Te Ao Haka, first attending Te Matatini at age three and performing for the first time 13 years later.

She has also served as a member of the Waitangi National Trust board since 2020.