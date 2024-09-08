Murder charge a ‘relief’ for family of Grey Lynn teenager after fatal shooting - police say

Two teenagers have been arrested in relation to the death of a young man in a fatal shooting in Grey Lynn on Thursday night.

Police have named Maxwel-Dee Repia, 18, of Grey Lynn as the person who died in Tuarangi Road, as the result of what they say appears to be an ongoing “neighbourhood dispute” between two groups who knew each other.

“It started with property damage and it has now escalated to this, and this sort of stuff needs to stop immediately,” Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said Friday.

Police said they responded after reports of gunshots, finding an injured man who was given medical attention but died at the scene.

Three other people were injured, two seriously.

The scene was blessed on Saturday.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man in South Auckland on Saturday, charging him with murder and three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

A second teenager was arrested in West Auckland. The 18-year-old man faces a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder and three counts of being an accessory after the fact to wounding.

Baldwin says police cannot rule out further charges.

“We know there are others involved in the offending on Thursday.

“However, we know having made arrests and laying a murder charge will be a relief for Mr Repia’s family and the wider community.”



