Treaty principles bill a Trojan horse for hate, ActionStation director says

As the Treaty principles bill nears being tabled in Parliament, ActionStation has launched its Together for Te Tiriti campaign in response.

ActionStation director Kassie Hartendorp (Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Pareraukawa, Ngāti Tūwharetoa), said the treaty principles bill was a Trojan horse for hate and, along with others, she is calling for the bill to be dropped before the first reading.

“We don’t need to follow other countries down the path of hate and division. Kiingi Tuheitia called us together in kotahitanga, and now is the time for our nation to put that call into action,” Hartendorp said.

“We’re asking people across Aotearoa New Zealand to show the coalition government that honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi is a win-win situation for all of us.”

The bill was part of ACT’s coalition agreement but at the koroneihana, coalition partners National and NZ First said they wouldn’t support the bill past the first reading.

The bill involves a referendum, rewriting the Treaty principles, removing reference to the tino rangatiratanga of Māori, and changing how Te Tiriti o Waitangi can be interpreted by courts and law.

Many people have been calling for the bill to be dropped before the first reading, which is also what ActionStation is campaigning for.

Yesterday, Luxon confirmed the bill would be introduced and go to a select committee, as planned.

The cabinet has agreed the Treaty principles bill would be changed to include specific acknowledgement of the rights of hapū and iwi.

“Most people in Aotearoa understand that Te Tiriti should be respected as an essential part of our past, present and future,” Hartendorp said.

“Yet, a small minority of bad faith political actors are trying to dredge up hate and division with this Trojan horse bill and drag us back into the past.”

Opposition tothe bill has amassed in the past months, yesterday with 440 church leaders speaking out against the bill. Among the opposition there have over 230 community and civil society organisations, leading reo Māori translators, iwi leaders and other politicians. The Waitangi Tribunal also released an urgent report condemning the bill.

Hartendorp said it had been heartening to see the outpouring of support for Te Tiriti o Waitangi among faith communities and civil society.

She said now was the time for tāngata Tiriti everywhere to show their support for honouring te Tiriti.

“Together for Te Tiriti is a campaign that welcomes people of all backgrounds who believe our country is better off when we honour Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and the shared aspirations of our ancestors for peace and mutual benefit,” Hartendorp said.

The Together for Te Tiriti website went live yesterday with educational resources, and where supporters can buy a placard to show support in their home, business or community.