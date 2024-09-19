Rangiora school pushes for performing arts centre

Rangiora High School students perform during StageQuest last year. The school hopes to build its own dedicated performing arts venue. Photo: supplied by Rangiora High School

A North Canterbury school is pressing on with plans to establish a performing arts centre for the community.

Rangiora High School approached the Waimakariri District Council late last year to ask for help to build a $10-12 million, 800-seat performing arts centre to serve the growing community.

Since then, the school has established a sub-committee to advance the project with input from the council and the wider community.

Board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said the school was keen to work with the council to align with the Waimakariri arts strategy.

‘‘We have one opportunity to get it right, so we want to make sure we create a great community resource.’’

The Waimakariri arts strategy, which was adopted by the council last year, identified a need for additional arts spaces.

A performing arts centre was identified in the school’s master plan, which was developed alongside the Ministry of Education.

It would replace the old school hall, which seats 350 people - barely big enough to seat a single-year level at the growing school.

This year’s school roll is 1750 students, including 390 Year 9s.

The new facility would have state-of-the-art equipment and would be managed by the school, but available to the 19 contributing schools and local performing arts schools and organisations.

‘‘We are lucky we have lots of space and with any new buildings we need to make sure they are future-proofed,’’ Green said.

Acting principal Remihana Emery said a large performing arts centre was badly needed for the Waimakariri district.

‘‘There is a real need out here and what better place for a performing arts centre than our kura.

‘‘It will give people a reason to come back and visit the school and see how much it has changed.

‘‘It is something we hope can get off the ground sooner rather than later.’’

The largest performing arts facilities in the district included the auditoriums in the Rangiora Town Hall and at Kaiapoi High School, which have seating for around 350 people.

Mainpower Stadium can also be retrofitted for concerts.

The lack of size meant local dance schools and drama groups often looked to Christchurch to find a larger venue, Emery said.

