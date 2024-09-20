Rangiora school’s Te Whare Mātauranga aims to boost arts, culture

Rangiora High School’s new whare is due to open in term four. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

Rangiora High School is investing in arts and culture with a new learning whare, as the principal looks to support a growing community.

The school’s much anticipated Te Whare Mātauranga (house of learning) issue to open in term four, while a community performing arts centre is also proposed.

The Government has told schools to focus on literacy and numeracy, but acting principal Remihana Emery, himself a maths teacher, said there was still merit in arts and culture.

The $1.2 million, multi-purpose Te Whare Mātauranga is being fully funded by the school’s board of trustees.

‘‘The whare is waiting on some minor things to be completed and we are hoping to open it in term four,’’ Emery said.

‘‘It is a great investment for the school and the community.’’

The 171 square metre whare has an ‘‘imposing’’ frontage, and will be used for cultural and community events.

It will have a multi-use cultural and teaching space equivalent to 1.5 classrooms, a wet room / dining space and a huge 51 square metre north-facing verandah.

The teaching space will be big enough for 35 students.

As an auditorium, it will seat 65 people, while 30 could be seated in the dining room.

The whare is located on Wales Street at the northwest corner of the school grounds, facing Mt Grey.

Board of trustees presiding member Simon Green said the school worked closely with Te Ngāi Tūāhuriri Rūnanga in planning the whare.

‘‘We are really pleased with how it is coming along.

‘‘Our intention is for every student to spend time in the building during the year and to understand the significance of it.’’

He said the school’s Māori department will move into the new whare building, which will mean moving it back on to the main site rather than being housed in an old prefab across the road.

A sub-committee has been formed to develop a proposed 800-seat performing arts centre / auditorium which is likely to cost $10-12 million.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.