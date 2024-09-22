A Singapore Shimmy: Lisa Reihana’s 114,000 dazzling discs

This article was first published by RNZ.

With style and cinematic verve, if there was ever an Aotearoa artist to be dubbed disco queen it would be Lisa Reihana. Her latest commissioned work on the rooftop of the National Gallery of Singapore, Glisten moves with sequins and sound.

114,000 shimmer discs dazzle in the warm breeze, complete with a soundscape. They make up patterns inspired by Southeast Asian Songket and Māori Tāniko weaving.

Of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāi Tū and Tū Te Auru descent, Reihana has long been known for work of light and movement. A pioneer in contemporary Māori moving image - whether it’s a giant wheke (octopus) in the Pōneke Wellington waterfront lagoon or Kangaroo Bay, Hobart, her catwalk work with the Pacific Sisters or large cinematic gallery works, Reihana embraces the cultural tools of today, working with collaborators from diverse arts disciplines.

Glisten by Lisa Reihana at National Gallery of Singapore. Photo / Supplied

The perfect guest to join Culture 101 to shout out to others, for our ‘Fast Favourites’ slot.

Her picks include partner James Pinker with singer Sandy Mill, Wairau Māori Art Gallery curator Larissa McMillan, Māori music producer Rory Noble and singer Frankie Venter.

Lisa Reihana In Pursuit of Venus [infected] installation view Arsenale Venice (Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki). Photo / Supplied

The Arts Laureate and Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit has built up an impressive international career. While Glisten shimmies in Singapore, she’s off to the Western Canadian premiere of her acclaimed panoramic video and sound work, in Pursuit of Venus [infected] at the Museum of Anthropology at University of British Columbia, travels to London and Hong Kong and will be showing at the 2024 Bangkok Art Biennale.

Back home Lisa Reihana’s latest work is now on permanent display on at the University of Auckland on Tāmaki Makaurau’s Symonds Street. Māramatanga is a six-metre-tall video installation for the recently refurbished B201 building. It’s the first major digital work to be commissioned by the University of Auckland Art Collection.

