Air New Zealand pilot cadets soar into US training

Air New Zealand is making flying planes a lot easier with a new cadetship programme aimed at reducing financial barriers and time spent in training.

The airline has selected 30 cadets for the Mangōpare Air New Zealand Pilot Cadetship, who will train in cohorts based in Arizona, USA.

Today, the first group of six cadets, including University of Waikato student Caleb Thomas (Ngāti Raukawa) departs for Arizona to learn to fly single and multi-engine planes.

Thomas’ passion for aviation sparked a decade ago when his granddad took him to see the first 787 Dreamliner land in Auckland. However, after finishing school in 2020, the onset of COVID-19 made it difficult for him to pursue his dream at that time.

“I decided to study business and science because I’m passionate about sustainability. But when I saw the cadetship, I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I had to apply. I’m so grateful to have been selected – I can’t wait to make the most of the opportunity.”

Caleb Thomas is a new cadet in the programme.

The airline received over 2,000 applications for the training program, which fast-tracks aspiring pilots on a 14-month journey.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says the airline is proud to send the group of diverse, high-performing individuals off on their journey toward becoming a pilot.

“The cadetship opens the door for individuals from all walks of life by reducing barriers to becoming a pilot. The expedited training pathway not only helps aspiring Kiwi pilots embrace an incredible career but also plays a crucial role in ensuring we have a pipeline of pilot talent joining the Air New Zealand whānau.”

After a year of training in Arizona, they will head to Dubai to complete simulator sessions, becoming type-rated to fly ATR72-600 aircraft, similar to those commonly seen at Aotearoa’s regional airports.

If successful, cadets can work towards becoming an Air New Zealand pilot.

Air New Zealand expects to welcome its first cohort of cadets into its internal training at the end of 2025.