Māori Pasifika water polo tournament with a ‘celebratory vibe’ back for 2025

Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Otepou supported the mihi whakatau for the inaugural Māori and Pasifika Water Polo Tournament in Mount Maunganu in February. Photo / File

The hugely successful Māori and Pasifika Water Polo Tournament is back in 2025.

Organisers have circled February, 7-9 for the whānau-friendly event at Mount Maunganui’s Baywave Aquatic Centre, with registrations due to close next month.

“The event will again focus on bringing Māori and Pasifika players together from across the motu,” spokesperson Wayne Rickit (Ngāti Tarāwhai, Ngā Puhi) told Te Ao Māori News.

“We have already had a surge in registrations and are looking to close up our registration at the end of November.”

Rickit said previously that they were “absolutely overwhelmed” by the backing for this year’s first-ever tournament also held in Mount Maunganui, which attracted more than 250 players and a support team of as many as 1000 whānau members.

“The tournament for us represents a time for us to come together and celebrate who we are. We received a significant amount of positive feedback that whānau enjoyed the celebratory vibe of the event.

“Whānau enjoyed the laid-back atmosphere of the event and we had such a hugely multicultural cross of participants.”

Organisers expect to have about a 60% Māori to 40% Pasifika split in registrations, with players again given the freedom to “select themselves into teams,” particularly if they share both backgrounds.

“Our tournament will again have u12, u14, u16, u18 and open (seniors) participating in mixed gender teams - this is a unique selling point for our tournament as whānau can all participate in the one tournament.”

The majority of whānau are likely to come from Tāmaki Makaurau, although some did travel to the tournament from Te Waipounamu earlier this year.

The event is being supported by New Zealand Water Polo. Rickit said organisers are hopeful the tournament will become a permanent fixture on the water polo calendar.

“We have big hopes and dreams going forward,” Rickit said.

“We want to encourage our local kura into the sport and provide a mechanism for our tamariki to be safe in the water - this will take some time to organise but we haven’t lost sight of this vision.

“We also want to use this event to springboard the creation of Māori and Pasifika national teams.

“The tournament is a serious event and we have a few teams coming next year looking to take top honours and balance out a few grievances - that’s sport.

“We expect nothing less from our whānau.”