Disney releases new trailer for Moana 2

Walt Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for Moana 2 ahead of its theatrical release on November 28.

The Walt Disney Animated feature film features the return of Auli‘i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as Moana and the demigod Maui, respectively.

Before the premiere of Encanto Reo Māori it was announced the next Disney reo Māori animated film would be Moana 2.

This film’s predecessor, Moana, became the first Disney film to be redubbed in te reo Māori.

During Te Wiki o te Reo Māori last month, Encanto Reo Māori became the fifth Disney feature to be translated into the Māori language after Lion King, Frozen, and Coco.

The Disney Reo Māori films are produced in Aotearoa by multi-media organisation Matewa Media whose goal is to contribute to te reo Māori, the culture and indigenous stories.

The film reunites Moana and Maui three years later for a new voyage after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors.

Moana must journey across Te Moana Nui a Kiwa into dangerous long-lost waters with a crew of unlikely seafarers for an adventure unlike anything she’s faced.

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino.

.Moana 2 features music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foaʻi, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina.