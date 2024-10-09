Kaitito Kaiaka: Waiata Māori steal the show

Waiata Māori were celebrated last night at the annual songwriting music awards recognising the work of some of the country’s most talented artists.

The APRA Silver Scroll Awards Kaitito Kaiaka was held in Pōneke at the St James Theatre with performances by bands and ensembles across the motu covering waiata from the finalists.

Anna Coddington (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Te Arawa) took out the top award for her bilingual waiata Kātuarehe from her album Te Whakamiha.

As she received the award she said she was surprised her name was called, expecting other finalists would win.

“I’m so humbled, so honored. I remember when I was very young when I first saw an ad in a magazine about the Silver Scrolls somewhere and I thought that sounds like the mana award.”

She ended her speech acknowledging Dame Hinewehi Mohi, Maisey Rika and Ria Hall.

The announcement of Jordyn with a why’s (Whāingaroa, Mulifanua Lalovi, Falelatai, Vaimoso) Maioha Award win came early in the evening, highlighting the significance of a collaboration with Ruth Smith (Ngāti Kōhuru, Te Aitanga-ā-Mahaki) and Kawiti Waetford (Ngati Wai, Ngati Hine and Ngāpuhi) who joined Jordyn on stage.

In 2022, Jordyn took part in the Reo Māori SongHubs, where she collaborated with Smith and Waetford, to co-write He Rei Niho. Anna Coddington was also at the same writing camp, where she co-created Kātuarehe.

The win came as a surprise to Jordyn after a near win last year for her waiata Raumati.

“I think it’s a little encouragement to all the Māori who have grown up in cities and towns and we haven’t been connected back home. You don’t have to wait until you’re an expert to start learning and reclaiming. Just do it.”

She said the win was great representation to urban Māori reclaiming their reo.

“I’m not a matauranga, I’m not an expert. I just give what I can and I hope that’s an encouragement to us urban Māori.”

The waiata reflects Jordyn’s journey to reconnect with her roots in Whāingaroa. Drawing inspiration from artists like Lizzo and Bruno Mars, the song celebrates tāera Māori, or ‘Māori style’.

Kawiti Waetford (left), Jordyn with a why (middle) and Ruth Smith (right). Credit Stijl / Emma Cooper



