Ngā Mauri Taniwha ki Uta makes an impact at Taiwan folklore festival

Ngā Mauri Taniwha ki Uta, a South Auckland-based haka group has spent the last two weeks showcasing the best of the Māori culture in Taiwan.

Group leader Chassy Kani says the response from the global community to Māori artforms has been overwhelming.

“Everyone loves our culture, everyone loves Māori, everyone loves the moko kanohi, they have heaps of questions and they treat us really well here.”

The Nan Ying International Folklore Festival saw a gathering of 21 cultural groups from 18 countries. It’s a festival that aims to highlight the world’s cultures and artforms. Te Ngaru Wehi says it’s been a great experience performing to the crowds.

“Nō mātou katoa te whiwhi, nō mātou katoa te waimarie kia whakaeke ki runga i tēnei whenua ki te whakaatu i tō mātou nei ahurea”.

“It has been an honour to travel here and to display our culture,” he said.

For some of the younger performers, it’s their first time out of the country. They say as political tensions at home continue, the culture abroad continues to make a big impact.

“Ko te mea nui ko te whakawhanautanga, ka tahi. Ka rua, ko te whakaatu, ko te tū hūmārie, ko te tū Māori ki mua i ngā iwi. Kātahi te hōnore nui ko tēnā”.

“The big thing is connecting with others, secondly, is to showcase our culture, to be humble, to be Māori in front of all these people. It’s truly an honour.”

As part of their tour, the group travelled to many schools and early childhood centres to showcase the culture. Wehi says the responses to the culture have been heartening.

“Pēnei i te haka, i ngā mahi a Tānerore, a Hinerēhia, ko ērā āhuatanga kāore e tino kitea ana i tēnei ao. Koia pea e kaha ratarata mai ana te iwi”.

“The haka and other performing arts items are something they don’t experience often. That is probably why they like it so much,” he said.

The group is now on its way home after the nine-day festival and its members say they would welcome the opportunity to perform at other international festivals to highlight the Māori performing arts and culture.

“This rōpū here has been amazing, a choice group to travel with. The experience, skill and the contribution that everyone brings to the table has been really choice,” Kani says.