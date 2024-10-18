New documentary on Māori All Blacks set for late October release

Whakaata Māori has announced the release of a new documentary series, Māori All Blacks: Bound by Blood, which provides a unique insight into the Māori All Blacks’ first tour of Japan since 2014.

The four-part observational series, produced by Pango Productions with support from New Zealand Rugby, will premiere on MĀORI+ and NZR+ on October 26.

Joe Whitehead, a producer at Pango Productions, said the series aimed to show there was more to being on tour with the Māori All Blacks than just rugby.

“The audience will see the highs and lows of the team on tour, including the locker rooms, training sessions and a behind-the-scenes view of the Māori All Blacks environment,” Whitehead said.

The series followed six individual players as they embraced te ao Māori in their own way, drawing strength from their taha Māori over the course of the tour.

The Māori All Blacks learning an iconic waiata of the 28th Māori Battalion.

“It is a team connected by whakapapa and blood, upholding the legacy of our tūpuna and that of the legendary players whose shoulders they stand on,” Whitehead added.

The team’s cultural adviser, Te Wehi Wright (Te Arawa), reflected on his role, noting it carried significant responsibility to ensure players felt connected to their Māori identity.

“My job was to ensure not only tikanga and protocols were adhered to but also that we implemented, lived, and breathed te ao Māori in everything we did,” Wright said. He added that his main focus was to help players connect with their culture and identity, preparing them spiritually, mentally, and physically for their opponents.

Māori All Blacks head coach Ross Filipo.

For new head coach Ross Filipo (Muaūpoko), the tour marked a full-circle moment. A former Māori All Black and current assistant coach of the Chiefs, Filipo had long aspired to lead the team. Ahead of the first test match, he addressed his players, saying he wanted two things: “Impose yourself on this team, and trust in the fact that you guys can bring the taniwha.”

The Māori All Blacks' history dates back to 1888, when the New Zealand Natives embarked on what remains the longest sports tour ever, lasting 14 months. They were the first team to incorporate the haka at the start of their games, a tradition that continues to this day.

Each episode of Māori All Blacks: Bound by Blood captured key moments from the tour:

Episode 1 : The team, under the leadership of new head coach Ross Filipo, tackled a short preparation time and dealt with a tragic loss ahead of their first test in Japan.

: The team, under the leadership of new head coach Ross Filipo, tackled a short preparation time and dealt with a tragic loss ahead of their first test in Japan. Episode 2 : The Māori All Blacks arrived in Japan, drawing inspiration from their haka and reconnection with te ao Māori, securing a decisive victory despite losing their most experienced player to injury.

: The Māori All Blacks arrived in Japan, drawing inspiration from their haka and reconnection with te ao Māori, securing a decisive victory despite losing their most experienced player to injury. Episode 3 : Filipo worked to refocus the team as they reflected on the legacy of the Māori Battalion and evaluated their own connections to te ao Māori.

: Filipo worked to refocus the team as they reflected on the legacy of the Māori Battalion and evaluated their own connections to te ao Māori. Episode 4: The team faced a heatwave as they sought a second win, while player Cam Suafoa shared his personal journey battling cancer. A final, emotional wānanga united the players.

The series releases on October 26 on MĀORI+ and NZR+.