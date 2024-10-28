Hundreds expected at Government House to protest controversial sewage scheme

A planned protest is happening at Auckland’s Government House at 11am today against the construction of the controversial sewage scheme through Lake Rotokākahi near Rotorua.

Mana i te whenua and supporters are demanding the Governor General take action and protect the sacred lake.

An estimated 300 to 500 people are expected to show up in support of the kaupapa from Rotorua and Tāmaki Makaurau.

Rotokākahi board of control spokesperson, Te Whatanui Leka Skipwith (Tūhourangi), told Te Ao Māori News on Monday morning he has tried on multiple occasions to gain an audience with Dame Cindy Kiro but has been repeatedly advised to contact Māori Development Minister, Tama Potaka.

“It‘s not actually ideal for us because we’re aware under the Māori Purposes Act the Governor General has a duty and responsibility to assist mana i te whenua, with the special administrative role that she has in powers to assist us in the protection of Rotokākahi.”

The main criticism of the project stems from the planned pipeline being built near Lake Rotokākahi, a wāhi tapu (sacred heritage site), which threatens a pristine ecological environment.

Many protests have taken place at the site of the $29 million Tarawera sewerage scheme, including one where mana i te whenua camped at the site for several weeks. This protest was described as “another Ihumātao; Te Arawa’s Ihumātao”.

The project is currently ongoing with the fence surrounding the work site having been taken down as the Rotorua Lakes Council awaits a second response from the courts.

In a community update, the council said this allowed the road to fully re-open ahead of Labour Weekend until it knew when works could restart, within any conditions set by an injunction.

”Discussions with iwi and hapū are ongoing and the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme remains vital to protect the health of the lake, community and natural environment.

”While the urgency to complete the work remains and the court’s decision on the injunction application is expected soon, the decision has been made to scale back the work site in the meantime.”

The pipeline is planned to be done over the next four weeks.

Te Ao Māori News has approached the Governor General and Māori Development Minister for comment.