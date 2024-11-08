Disney drops new Moana 2 soundtrack ahead of highly anticipated film

With excitement bubbling up for Moana 2‘s release at the end of the month, Disney has given fans a preview of what to expect from the upcoming film.

It dropped one of the soundtracks, Beyond (End Credit Version), weeks ahead of the worldwide premiere, allowing fans to hear Auli’i Cravalho’s voice accompanied by the musical group Te Vaka.

Moana voice actress Cravalho said the song was personal to her as it hit deep.

“Beyond really impacted me as someone who feels deeply connected to my culture. It’s about going beyond what you’re capable of, beyond your comfort zone, and not doing it just for yourself, doing it for your people.”

It was written by Grammy Award-winning songwriters Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear.

Barlow and Bear did plenty of research in the Pacific Islands to help compose the waiata.

“During the process of writing this, we spoke to a lot of people who come from Oceania and the Polynesian Islands, and what rings true to all of them is their deep connection to their heritage and how they honour their ancestors.

“No matter how daunting this journey is to Moana, she can’t refuse it. It scares her but also exhilarates her because it’s a call from the ancestors. And the idea that the ocean connects us all is a very big part of Pacific Island culture and wayfinding culture,” they said.

The full album will be available from November 22, with many titles already looking like promising bangers.

The promotional poster for Disney's Moana 2, releasing globally on November 28.

The Moana 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack track list follows:

“Tulou Tagaloa (Sei e Va’ai Mai)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Te Vaka “We’re Back” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Cast “Tuputupu (The Feast)” Performed by Te Vaka “Beyond” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “My Wish For You (Innocent Warrior)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i, Sulata Foa‘i -Amiatu, Matatia Foa‘i, Matthew Ineleo, Opetaia Foa‘i “Finding the Way” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i Te Vaka “What Could Be Better Than This?” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Hualālai Chung, Rose Matafeo, David Fane “Get Lost” Performed by Awhimai Fraser “Can I Get A Chee Hoo?” Performed by Dwayne Johnson “Mana Vavau” Performed by Dwayne Johnson, Opetaia Foa‘i Rachel House “Beyond (Reprise)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “Nuku O Kaiga” Performed by Te Vaka “Finding The Way (Reprise)” Performed by Te Vaka “We Know The Way (Te Fenua te Malie)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho, Olivia Foa‘i Opetata Foa‘i Te Vaka “Beyond (End Credit Version)” Performed by Auli‘i Cravalho “We’re Back (Te Vaka Version)” Performed by Olivia Foa‘i Te Vaka

In mid-October, Disney announced Moana 2 was going to be translated in te reo Māori and will launch in theatres alongside its English version.

The highly anticipated films will both be released on November 28.