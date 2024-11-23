Kaupapa Māori gift business opens ahead of Christmas holidays

A vibrant box that mirrors this period of celebration and gathering of whānau (family) and friends, leading into a reflective time of the New Year. Photo: supplied.

With holidays just around the corner, many people are flocking to stores or browsing online to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. To make the process easier, a new kaupapa Māori gift company has just launched.

Aroha Avenue offers six signature “hero” boxes: Ngā Mihi (Thank You), Meinga, Meinga!! (Celebration), Nau Mai Ki Tō Whare (Welcome to Your Home), Ka Aroha (Love), Ka Aroha Nui (Condolences), and its Christmas box, Te Wā o Rehua (The Summer Star). Prices will range from $130 to $200 depending on the size.

Each box is kaupapa Māori designed to matcs the themes of the occasion, and it can also be upcycled and framed as a piece of art. The contents within the package are sourced from Aotearoa and Māori pakihi (businesses).match

Inside includes “keep cups ‘that match the Māori designs on the themed box, Māori-made chocolate, Māori-made candles, Kawakawa balm from Maketu and hue (gourd) seeds.

The gifts are to help promote te reo Māori and te ao Māori, by including books by Māori authors, or New Zealand authors who write on subjects relevant to Māori issues and interests.

“Our boxes aren’t just a collection of beautiful items, but stories, memories, smells and tastes that connect you to our Māori world and environment,” company founder Bridgette Tapsell said.

Each box is blessed with a traditional Māori prayer before delivery, adding “spiritual significance, reinforcing the connection between the gift and Māori values of protection, gratitude, and well-being.”

“We are already working on more boxes, with relevant themes and uncommon, yet desired products.”

(left to right) Bridgette Tapsell and Bex Mohi. Photo: supplied.

Tapsell (Te Arawa, Tainui, Mataatua), is an award-winning Māori business woman who also owns the Māori communications agency Whare Creative

She said the company started after failing to find clients gifts last year.

“[We] found it difficult to find gifts that lasted more than a few days or fitted the occasion. I saw a gap in the market to create a meaningful gift box company that stirs the emotions, celebrates Māori culture, conveys a deeper meaning, and resonates with the recipient’s wairua,” she said.

Aroha Avenue’s team includes Bex Mohi (Mataatua), who has worked to bring the vision to life and assisted with art direction; Kahira Shepherd (Te Arawa, Takitimu), whose graphic design features throughout; and Rangi Ahipene (Te Arawa, Tainui, Mataatua, Araiteuru), their kaiārahi.