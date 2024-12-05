‘Blue Eyed Māori’ wraps up local tastes in Spotify Wrapped

Blue Eyed Māori by Corella has taken the No.1 spot for the most streamed local artist song in Aotearoa, the latest Spotify Wrapped (user data for the year) has revealed.

That’s no surprise as the track won breakthrough single of the year at the Aotearoa Music Awards this year, with the band also taking home best roots artist that night as well.

Corrella. Photo: Supplied / Spotify

Earlier this year rhythm guitarist Te Naawe Tupe told Newshub the band assumed the song would do the worst of songs on their album Road to 26.

The song was written in dedication to Tupe’s goddaughter.

“It’s also got some underlying historical meaning to it as well... how Māori came to have blue eyes and green eyes. There are stories from around the motu that, in some places it happened in quite a harsh way, which was to do with the land wars,” he said.

SIX60 claimed the title of the most-streamed local artist, with L.A.B coming in second. This marks the eighth consecutive year that SIX60 has appeared on the top-streamers list.

But overall the top artist across the motu was Taylor Swift, with Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things being the most streamed track in Aotearoa.

Swift also took the top spot for the most streamed album for The tortured poets department: the anthology

Many Kiwis tuned in to Joe Rogan, as his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience claimed the No.1 spot once again in 2024.

For the audiobook category, many New Zealanders couldn’t get enough of royal drama, with Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex’s book Spare surpassing fictional works like It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover, The Fellowship of the Ring by J.R.R. Tolkien, and A Court of Thorns and Roses by Sarah J. Maas.