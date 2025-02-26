Te Matatini: AI and online harm spark kōrero on and off stage

Angitu left the crowd in deep thought today following their performance, specifically the haka item where they spoke in depth about Artificial Intelligence

During their performance today, Auckland group Angitu left the crowd in deep thought, particularly with their haka, which addressed the complexities of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post-performance interview, Angitu leader Pere Wihongi explained the purpose of the haka. Wihongi confirmed that a portion of their haka was composed with the help of ChatGPT in an effort to demonstrate the capabilities of A.I.

“E tika ana kia whakamatāra i te iwi ki tēnei taonga, tēnei taniwha rānei”

“Absolutely, it’s crucial to raise awareness about the potential of AI, both its benefits and risks”

Angitu takes the stage for rā tuarua o Te Matatini. Image: Te Matatini Enterprises

Artificial Intelligence (AI) refers to the development of computer systems capable of performing tasks that usually require human intelligence, such as problem-solving, decision-making, speech recognition, and learning from experience.

AI systems can be designed to perform specific tasks, like translating languages or identifying objects in images, or more complex functions that require adapting to new situations.

He rautaki ārai ipurangi hou

Netsafe are on the ground at Te Matatini to launch a new strategy to protect whānau from online harm.

According to their 2023 Annual Population Survey nearly half of Māori (46%) have encountered harmful digital communications, including instances of racism, online harassment, and false allegations.

They’ve launched new Te Reo Māori resources for rangatahi with a clear aim to protect rangatahi and whānau from the dangers of online harm.

Brent Carey, CEO of Netsafe, emphasises the urgency and importance of the initiative.

“The data is clear - Māori experience online harm at higher rates, and there are few culturally relevant resources available.

“This initiative ensures Māori voices lead the conversation on safe online interactions, with resources that speak directly to our communities in our language.”