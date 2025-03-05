Te Matatini performer Turia Schmidt-Peke encourages Māori and Pasifika to embrace their culture

This article was first published by RNZ

A kapa haka performer is encouraging young Māori and Pasifika people to cherish and hold on to their culture.

Turia Schmidt-Peke, who is better known for her TV appearances in Shortland Street and Celebrity Treasure Island, took to the stage for Te Matatini festival which wrapped up in New Plymouth on Saturday.

It is the largest kapa haka festival in the world, and it drew a record crowd of 15,000 on its final day, making it the most successful one yet.

The week-long festival was filled with fierce competition and performances.

Schmidt-Peke has familial ties to Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Hauā and Samoa. This year was her seventh time performing at the festival, a journey that began in Tauranga at 15 years old.

She told Pacific Waves that although she has not yet quite mastered Te Reo Māori or Gagana Samoa, she is taking action.

“I do sympathise with people who didn’t get to grow up with their Māori language or Samoan language,” she said.

“But, you know, I’m 31, no kids [so] it’s kind of up to me now to do that. There’s so many things that you can do, so many programs and classes out there, just to find them and commit yourself.”

Schmidt-Peke said cultural festivals are crucial for those seeking to learn more about their heritage.

“The good thing about kapa haka is that you learn a lot of history and genealogy through haka and song.

“It’s more of a fun way rather than just sitting there and listening to people talk.

“I guess it’s a lot like Siva Samoa. My little sister and I have just joined a siva class this year to ease us into getting to know more of our Samoan side and culture.”

She hopes to be back and perform at the next Te Matatini if her team makes it through the regionals again.

“Definitely keen to do it again, and hopefully, more of my mates and my family stand with me the next round.”

By Susana Suisuiki of RNZ