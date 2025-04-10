default-output-block.skip-main
Politics | Parliament

Te Pāti Māori pushes for greater Māori representation, targeting 21 general seats

Thursday, April 10, 2025 • ByTini MolyneuxWhatitiri Te Wake
Te Pāti Māori eye up 21 general seats

Te Pāti Māori is refocusing its efforts on general seats to broaden its influence and better represent a wider demographic in Parliament.

Rawiri Waititi told Te Ao Māori News the move signalled a call from non-Māori who want to vote for someone from Te Pāti Māori on the general roll.

“He nui tonu a tatou tāngata kei runga i te rarangi auraki, te rarangi pakeha me pehea tā ratou ki te whai i tetahi tangata mai i Te Pāti Māori hei reo ma ratou koina hoki te take ka whakatuuhia e matou etahi tāngata a ki roto i nga tuuru auraki.”

John Tamihere CE of Waipareira and Te Pāti Māori President

Party President John Tamihere echoes this kōrero and further explained, in a statement that the shift is driven by the party’s goal to strengthen its brand and its emergence as a “relentlessly growing political force.”

“We want to awaken Tangata Tiriti and Tangata Moana [so] they can vote for us and spread our electoral appeal,” he said.

Tamihere describes the upcoming election as the most significant in Māori history since the arrival of colonisation.

“We will be administratively ready this year in advance of all other parties to fight the 2026 Election”

The hīkoi for Toitū Te Tiriti revived calls for Māori to switch to the Māori roll, with 3,000 making the change. When asked if this shift might confuse Māori voters, Waititi disagreed.

Photo: Te Ao Māori News

“Kaare he raruraru. Ko ngā mea e rēhita ana ki runga i te rārangi Māori e mōhio ana rātou e whitu ngā tūru hei pōtitanga mā rātou.

“Ka taea anō hoki e rātou te paati e hiahiatia ana engari kei te kitea kei te piki haere te Māori kei runga i te rārangi Māori kei te piki haere anō hoki ki nga tūru Māori ina kona hoki te rautaki mo nga tuuru Māori”

Whatitiri Te Wake
Whatitiri Te Wake

Whatitiri is the line up producer for Te Ao Marama. He has reported for TVNZ shows like Te Karere and Marae. He spent two years in the Parliamentary Press Gallery as Political reporter for Whakaata Māori.

