Robbery forces closure of Rotorua kōhanga reo

This article was first published on RNZ.

A kōhanga reo in Rotorua has been forced to close indefinitely after a robbery at the weekend stripped it of basic operating essentials.

Jacqueline Nukunuku, a kaiako at Tārewa Pounamu Kōhanga Reo, said whānau were left shocked and devastated.

She said the thieves had no regard for the impact on mokopuna, who had been left without a kōhanga reo while staff desperately tried to recover items they needed to stay open.

The kōhanga reo said tāonga of significance to the mokopuna, electrical equipment, kitchenware, t-shirts, mattresses, food and large rubbish bins were among the items stolen.

Kaimahi at the kōhanga believed the burglary would have occurred sometime between the evening of Friday, 11 April and Sunday, 13 April.

Whānau took to social media, listing the items taken and urging anyone with information to contact them or the police.

Police were investigating and had completed a forensic examination of the scene.

By RNZ.