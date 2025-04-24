Young south Auckland politician quits local politics

Logan Soole, a member of the Franklin Local Board, will retire from local politics in May. (Torika Tokalau/Stuff)

One of Auckland’s youngest politicians has decided to resign from local politics, ahead of the local elections in October.

Logan Soole, 25, (Ngāti Kahu, Te Rarawa), is a member of the Franklin Local Board.

Soole, who was first elected at just 19 years old, will spend his last day in office in early June.

The Pukekohe local has decided to move to London to join his partner, but promises this isn’t the last New Zealand will see of him.

“I will be be back,” Soole said.

“I love this place, Aotearoa is my home, Tāmaki Makaurau is my home and I will be back. When? I’m not sure but I will be back.”

Soole said he and his partner had been in a long distant relationship for almost two years, and it was time to be together.

“It was just a right thing to do. But it’s not the sole reason why I’m moving.

“I was elected into this role to represent my community, I’ve done two terms and got some really impressive change and it was just another factor.”

At just 19, Soole was the youngest person elected to the Franklin Local Board, the youngest of the 170 elected members who made up the Auckland Council in 2019, and among the youngest voted into local government in New Zealand.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Franklin and Pukekohe for almost six years - a place whose people have shaped me since I was first elected at age 19.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Soole was named Young Elected Member of the Year, for helping his community get vaccinated during lockdowns.

He leapt into action to serve his community when the nation first went into lockdown in March 2020.

“I’m so proud of what we have achieved together and I remain in awe of the selfless, humble members of our community that work away in the background, not for thanks but because they care.”

His resignation from local politics means Soole will also be leaving his volunteer roles on the Pukekohe High School Board of Trustees and the Pukekohe Community Patrol.

“I will be forever grateful that Pukekohe gave that enthusiastic 19-year-old a chance to represent this very special place and its people.”

Franklin Ward coucillor Andy Baker said Soole’s departure will leave a gap, but his new chapter of seeing and experiencing the world was also important.

Baker said when he approached Logan to run six years ago, the teenager asked how he could add value.

“I explained that it is important to have different perspectives around the table when making decisions about the future of Franklin, especially someone able to help us ‘oldies’ understand what our younger generations might think.”

Baker said Soole took up the challenge and it’s been a privilege to have worked alongside him.

“Just like his decision to leap into something he had no knowledge about or experience with, he has never been afraid to get involved, work hard to understand issues and put his hand up within the community.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.