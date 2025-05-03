‘Stood down’: Bus driver accused of alleged assault on passenger who later died

Peter Te Kira, 61, has been named by family as the man who died after an alleged assault by Auckland bus driver Mikaele Ah Fook. Photo / Facebook / Supplied

This article was first published by Stuff.

A bus driver has been stood down from work after he allegedly assaulted a passenger who later died in hospital, Auckland Transport says.

Peter Te Kira, 61, was found unconscious with a serious head injury at a Papatoetoe bus stop on Great South Rd, Papatoetoe, at about 2.15pm on Sunday, police said.

He was taken to Auckland Hospital’s intensive care unit but died of his injuries on Wednesday night.

Auckland Transport bus driver Mikaele Ah Fook was arrested and charged with assaulting Te Kira.

On Friday, Auckland Transport (AT) Director Public Transport and Active Modes Stacey van der Putten confirmed that Ah Fook works for its contracted provider Go Bus. The company is one of several companies that provides bus services for Auckland Transport.

“We were devastated to hear about this incident and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic event,” van der Putten said.

“We can confirm that a bus driver employed by Go Bus has been stood down following the incident.

“AT is taking this incident extremely seriously, and both AT and Go Bus are assisting Police with their investigation into the incident.”

Auckland Transport earlier confirmed Te Kira was a passenger on one of its buses.

Ah Fook is due to re-appear in the Manukau District Court on May 22.

The police officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Hayward, in a statement released on Thursday, said further charges could be laid.

In an tribute posted on Facebook, Te Kira’s daughter wrote it was with “heavy hearts, we share the passing of our beloved Dad”.

According to the post, Te Kira passed away peacefully surrounded by his children and whānau.

Earlier on Friday, van der Putten said the organisation was “saddened and concerned to hear of an incident involving an assault on a passenger on Sunday afternoon in Papatoetoe”.

Police say Te Kira and his alleged attacker had “previously interacted with each other”. Photo / File

“Everyone deserves to move freely around Auckland without fear or concern for safety, whether they are walking along the street, waiting at a bus stop, driving, cycling, or using public transport,” van der Putten said.

On Thursday, Hayward said police were still investigating how Te Kira sustained his injuries.

“What I can say is that police are not treating this as a random event, and we are aware both men have previously interacted with each other,” he said.

“Nonetheless this incident has resulted in a tragic outcome with the loss of a life.

“We are ensuring there is support available for the family at this difficult time.”

Go Bus is owned by Australian multinational bus company Kinetic.

In a statement, Kinetic New Zealand managing director Calum Haslop said the company was aware of the alleged assault resulting in a fatality.

The company was cooperating with AT and the police, he added.

“Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time,” Haslop said.

“We are unable to comment further on the specifics of this incident as it is subject to an ongoing investigation.”

It is the second violent incident at an Auckland bus stop in as many weeks, after American doctoral student Kyle Whorrall was attacked in St Johns on April 19.

Whorrall, 33, was allegedly attacked by people travelling along St Johns Rd in a black SUV.

He later died in Auckland Hospital of his injuries.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin, last week said police believed the assault involved a “long” weapon.

Baldwin called the attack “senseless”.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with aggravated robbery and murder following Whorrall’s death.

The teen appeared in the Auckland District Court last Thursday and was remanded in custody to reappear in the High Court in May. He was granted automatic name suppression on account of his age.

A 32-year-old North Shore woman also appeared in the Auckland District Court on Thursday, charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder.

She was granted name suppression and would reappear on May 14.

- Stuff