Te Pāti Māori left in limbo for another week

She has been an international viral sensation over the past week after leading a world-shaking haka in Parliament’s debating chamber.

The ‘will-they-won’t-they’ dance will continue for Te Pāti Māori, following the Privileges Committee’s decision to delay ruling on whether to punish the party for its haka during the first reading of the Treaty Principles Bill last year.

A decision was expected late Wednesday night following yet another rescheduling of the hearing on Tuesday.

Privileges Committee chair Judith Collins says the hearing will be put on hold.

“We will be meeting at the end of next week, next Wednesday at 4 pm.”

“We have considered the matter, and we have a report which we are sending to the parties before we formally deliberate.”

Te Ao Māori News spoke to Te Pāti Māori co-leader, Rāwiri Waititi before the committee hearing, he says the party just wants to know the outcome.

“Ka roa rātou e huihui ana. E hia te roa? Me pēhea rā te tātā i Te Pāti Māori, i a mātou tokotoru nei?”

“Me te aha, e hika, kia kamakama mai.”

The young MP took the world by storm with her haka in opposition to the bill's first reading.

Ko te reo, ko ngā tikanga Māori e haere ngātahi ana

Before Wednesday night’s hearing, Te Pāti Māori MP for Te Tai Tokerau, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, who is representing the party on the Privileges Committee, said with the advent of te reo Māori in Parliament it was only a matter of time before other aspects of te ao Māori were going to make its way into the house.

“When they said yes to te reo Māori in the house, tikanga was always going to follow.”

Kapa-Kingi echoed the sentiments of the co-leader that the issue would finally get sorted.

“That the business will be dealt with, that’s what I am expecting, that’s what we are expecting.”

Murua ngā hara

I tuku whakapāha a Te Pāti Māori, mōna i whakaputa i te whārangi o ngā momo whakawhiu ka utaina pea ki runga i a rātou.

E ai ki ngā tikanga o te Whare Pāremata, me noho tūmataiti rawa atu aua kōrero katoa.

E ai ki Te Pāti Māori, i hē ai tā rātou whakairi i ērā tūmomo kōrero ki tana whārangi pukamata.