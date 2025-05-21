Te Tai Rāwhiti housing collective to provide 150 new homes for whānau facing hardship

A partnership between government and Toitū Tairāwhiti is set to deliver 150 new homes to families in Te Tai Rāwhiti region, with a $75 million investment

The initiative aims to deliver safe, warm, and affordable rental housing, focusing on supporting those impacted by recent natural disasters.

Iwi collective Toitū Tairāwhiti has a track record of delivering housing projects for the Eastern region. The next project is to support families affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

Willie Te Aho, Chief Executive of Te Aitanga a Māhaki Iwi Trust and Toitū Tairāwhiti representative, said the new housing development has brought hope and stability to families impacted by recent events.

“He mea hiki wairua tēnei. E mōhio tonu tāua, i patua o tātou whānau i roto i Te Tai Rāwhiti, i roto i Te Karaka a Rangitāwhio i te urupare o Gabrielle.”

The chief executive of Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Willie Te Aho. Photo / Andrew Warner / LDR

While the government is contributing $49 million to the housing project, the majority of funding will come from Toitū Tairāwhiti Ltd.

Te Aho emphasised that the cost of initiating community projects is secondary when the wellbeing of unhoused Te Tai Rāwhiti whānau is on the line.

“Ētahi o ā tātou whānau, kei te noho i te whare kau, ara, te cow shed! Ētahi o ā tātou whānau, rua tekau ngā tāngata e noho ana i te whare kotahi, overcrowding. Nō reirā, me ngākau nui tātou ki o tātou whānau e noho ana ki roto i te pōharatanga.”

Construction has already begun for the first round of houses that are being built next to the Gisborne Hospital.

According to the 2023 Census, 53% of Māori make up the population that resides in the Gisborne District.

However, it’s believed that despite Māori making up 53% of the population in the area, they make up only 27.5% of homeowners. That’s down from 31.2% in the 2019 census.

Te Aho said that for families to apply for one of the 150 homes, they must go on to the Toitū Tairāwhiti Ltd website, where all updates on the project will be shown.

“Tekau marama ka whakatūwheratia te whare hou i runga i tēnei o ngā papa kāinga mō ngā whānau e 150.”

Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

“He kāinga ēnei mō ngā whānau”

E ai ki te minita tuarua i ngā take whare, ki a Tama Potaka, he mea tautoko te kaupapa nei i te whakawhanaketanga o ngā kaimahi o te rohe, me te aro nui ki te hanga huarahi.

“Ko te nuinga o ngā whare e 150 e pānuitia nei e mātou i tēnei rā, ka hangaia, ki konei tonu, i Te Tai Rāwhiti, ko te tikanga he mahi o te rohe me ngā pakihi o te rohe, me te tipu ōhanga o te rohe te take.

“He kāinga ēnei mō ngā whānau, nā te whānau i hanga,”tāna i kī ai.

“I te taha o te iwi, kei te kawe mātou i te rahinga o ngā whare e tika ana mā te whānau ki te whakatika i ngā ngoikoretanga me te whai waahi.

