Thanks for your ‘racist’ questions: Seymour attacks Māori funding pātai

ACT Party leader David Seymour will become Deputy Prime Minister next weekend, as part of the coalition agreement between National, ACT and New Zealand First.

If Thursday’s exchange with reporters over Māori- and Pasifika-focused budget funding is any indication, there are interesting times ahead.

Asked by Whakaata Māori reporter Māni Dunlop for his “response to the Labour Party saying $1 billion of Māori funding has gone from this budget,” Seymour’s reply was blunt.

“There’s no such thing as Māori funding. There’s funding for New Zealanders.

“I’m getting really tired of people trying to racially profile us, put us in categories based on our ancestry or whakapapa, and then try and tag the budget funding for that.

“It’s just got to stop.”

When asked “why,” Seymour added, “It’s just racist.”

Questioned by another reporter whether he was “against funding specifically for Māori,” Seymour expanded on his earlier response.

“I’m against any kind of race-based targeting of funding.

“I’m opposed to people who want to put all their emphasis on 0.1% of human DNA that’s different from each other, and ignore the 99.9% that unites us.”

When another press gallery reporter followed up with, “So, Pasifika funding as well?”, it was clear the ACT leader had reached his limit.

“Well, I think you can work that out, yeah.”

Seymour did, however, have time for a less than sincere goodbye, laced with a pointed jab.

“Well, thank you very much for your questions, including the racist ones. And we’ll see you later.”