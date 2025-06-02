Porirua residents to decide on super-council, Pacific leaders urge protection of local representation

Porirua councillors, led by Mayor Anita Baker, back a non-binding referendum asking residents whether to explore forming a super-council. Photo / Porirua City Council

Porirua voters can express their opinion on the potential creation of a Wellington-wide super-council.

But Pacific leaders have voiced concerns that the model could dilute local representation unless equity and cultural voices are prioritised.

In this year’s local elections, Porirua residents will be able to participate in a non-binding referendum that asks whether the city should investigate amalgamating with Wellington, the Hutt Valley, and the Wellington Regional Council into a single entity, while retaining local decision-making.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker says the timing is right for this issue to be brought to voters, adding that the last formal proposal for amalgamation was in 2013 and that the local government landscape has changed significantly since then.

Pacific leaders are worried that the move could weaken representation, especially if equity is not prioritised and voter turnout remains low.

Councillor Izzy Ford, one of only three Pacific representatives on the Porirua Council, supports the initiative but emphasises the need to respond to community feedback to maintain trust, even though the referendum is non-binding.

According to the council’s official report, voter turnout in areas of Wellington City, including Mount Cook East, dropped below 30 per cent in 2022. In Porirua, turnout was slightly higher at 37 per cent.

Ford hopes the referendum will provide clear guidance, but she stresses the importance of the council committing to listening to the community.

Representation remains a major concern for Ford. She questioned how the council would ensure that all voices in Porirua, particularly those from underrepresented communities, are heard in this process.

Ford hopes the referendum will lead to a definitive direction from the people of Porirua.

“If they give us a total yes and we don’t act on it, then that’s going to build more mistrust,” she says. “There’s always that concern, because our people don’t always turn out to vote.

“That’s a glaring concern, is the underrepresentation of Pasifika around the table.”

Engagement with Pasifika communities is important, according to Ford.

“Having things translated into Pasifika languages, so that it’s a bit easier for people to digest, and going into spaces like the churches, where a lot of our Pacific people are, and then it’s non-threatening sort of spaces as well, and using our common faces in those common spaces, so that people can see them as non-threatening.”

As Wellington considers regional amalgamation, Pacific leaders caution against losing local voice in a larger system. Photo / Wellington City Council

Gabriel Tupou, Councillor for Hutt City, is concerned that the amalgamation could reduce Pacific representation.

As the only Pasifika councillor in the Hutt Valley, Tupou says the issue must be openly discussed with communities.

“In a super-city model, we risk less representation. Currently, we have 12 city councillors and the mayor. That will be greatly reduced.

“With the large Pasifika demographic we have, they must have input, just like every other community.”

Tupou also raised concerns about the referendum regarding the Māori ward running alongside the amalgamation question.

Tupou highlighted that Hutt City Mayor Campbell Barry plans to present a similar referendum proposal next month. “I think it’s important to keep the Māori ward question clean and on its own.”

Tupou says that from a Pasifika perspective, the challenges of running for election are already significant, as candidates need to have broad appeal.

He is also cautious about the financial implications. ”We’re looking at possibly a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars to carry out the amalgamation.

“South Auckland enjoys a larger Pasifika community, and they’re able to mobilise their voice and voting power to elect Pasifika councillors,” says Tupou. “But we don’t have those same concentrations here.”

Auimatagai Ken Ah Kuoi, community leader and Kilbirnie-based lawyer, warns that centralising governance could reduce the influence of smaller communities like Porirua, which has a large Pacific population.

He says regional solutions may overlook local contexts, adding that a unified council model could offer benefits, but emphasises the need for safeguards.

“There’s a risk Pacific voices could be diluted in a larger, more bureaucratic system,” he says. “What works for Wellington might not suit Porirua or Wainuiomata. Pacific communities often have specific cultural needs that may get overlooked.

“A unified council model could benefit Pacific people by improving access to resources and regional influence. But it also carries risks - disconnection, loss of local control, and inequity if not managed carefully.

“To ensure Pacific communities benefit, any move toward amalgamation would need guaranteed local representation, strong community consultation, cultural competency across the new structure, and equity-focused service delivery.”

Petone Community Board member Semi Kuresa says fair representation must be a non-negotiable starting point.

Kuresa says while Pasifika make up more than nine per cent of Wellington’s population, their enrolment and eligibility rates are much lower.

He highlighted three key concerns: representation, cost, and the geographic boundaries of a new council.

“While amalgamation might seem practical to some, it raises serious questions about representation, particularly for Pacific communities,” he says.

“The contribution of our Pacific community isn’t something that should be reduced to slogans or soundbites. A strong Pacific voice at the table matters.

“As someone intending to stand for Hutt City Council, I’m focused on ensuring communities too often overlooked are part of every stage of decision-making. We can’t afford to dilute the voices we need to hear more of.”

Voting for the 2025 local elections in Porirua, Wellington, and the Hutt Valley will take place from 9 September to 11 October. Each council will have its own ballot papers. Porirua will include a non-binding referendum on amalgamation and a binding vote on whether to retain the city’s Māori ward.

Hutt City is expected to consider a similar referendum proposal in the coming weeks.