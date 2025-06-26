Te Pāti Māori MP, Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, passed aged 50

He aituā, he aituā

Nō te ata nei puta ai te karere a Te Pāti Māori, kua hinga atu a Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp, e 50 tau tōna pakeke.

In a Facebook post this morning, Te Pāti Māori paid tribute to Takutai.

“We wish to honour our tuahine, to honour her parents, her tamariki, her mokopuna and her whānau.”

Born in 1975, Kemp descends from a number of iwi, including Ngā Rauru, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Ngā iwi o Mōkai Pātea, Ngāti Tamakōpiri, Ngāti Whitikaupeka, Ngāi Te Ohuake, Ngāti Hauiti, Ngāti Hinemanu, and Ngāti Paki.

She was raised by her grandparents at Takirau Marae in South Taranaki from the age of seven to eleven, before moving to Palmerston North and later Auckland. There, she pursued studies in anthropology, health, education, and mātauranga Māori at the University of Auckland.

For more than 13 years, Kemp led the Rangatahi Mental Health Youth Hub, a partnership with the University of Auckland focused on addressing high rates of youth suicide among Māori.

Her passion extended to the arts, where she served as director of Hip Hop International and Auckland manager for Street Dance New Zealand, championing both kapa haka and hip hop tikanga on the global stage.

As chief executive of Manurewa Marae, Kemp played a critical leadership role during the COVID‑19 pandemic, becoming a trusted voice for South Auckland. In 2021, her efforts were recognised nationally when she was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Political Journey

Turning to national politics, Kemp won the Tāmaki Makaurau Māori electorate for Te Pāti Māori in the October 2023 general election, beating Labour’s Peeni Henare by a razor-thin margin of 42 votes after a judicial recount.

In Parliament, she was on the Social Services and Community select committee and became spokesperson for portfolios including Whānau Ora, mental health, disability, family violence, employment and workers’ rights.

Facing illness with grace

In July 2024, Kemp announced a leave of absence to manage her kidney disease, demonstrating the same open and resilient spirit that had defined her life. Her condition deteriorated, and she passed away in Auckland early on 26 June 2025, while awaiting a kidney transplant.

Flags at half mast

At 2 pm, the House of Parliament will resume, and there will be the opportunity for tributes from other MPs.

After this, as a mark of respect, the House will adjourn for the remainder of the day.

All flags on the Parliamentary Precinct are flying at half-mast and will continue to do so for a number of days.

Kei te wahine taikaha, te wahine puku mahi mō ōna iwi, takoto mai rā koe i te aroha o te iwi.