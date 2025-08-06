Waipiro Bay Fast track application progresses to next stage despite fierce opposition

A Fast-track application to build a 200+ berth marina in the quiet settlement of Waipiro, Bay of Islands, has advanced to the next stage, sparking outrage among local hapū and the community group Protect Waipiro Bay. Hapū spokesperson Kohu Hakaraia says opposition is widespread

In a statement, Hakaraia said 15,000 people have signed a petition to protect Waipiro Bay from development. Local councils, boat and yacht clubs, and wider whanaunga hapū have also backed the opposition to the project.

The proposed development also includes a public-use boat ramp and trailer parking, a fuel dock, and a retail and commercial hub intended to serve both locals and visitors.

Photo: Supplied

Opponents of the marina say the issue has united both Māori and Pākehā in opposition.

“There is no support from hapū or the wider community for the Waipiro Bay Marina. We are deeply concerned and do not understand how the Minister could disregard the united opposition to this proposal from across the district.”

Minister Shane Jones was unavailable for an interview but told Te Ao Māori News those opposed will have an opportunity to be heard in this phase of the process. He added it would be more constructive if they “jumped on board the waka with the government.”

A letter sighted by Te Ao Māori News from Fast-track officials to developers Kallam Brown and Azuma Property confirms the project will now proceed to the next phase, which includes seeking Resource Consents under the RMA.

The marina will also require permits under the Wildlife Act 1953 and archaeological authority under the Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga Act 2014.

Chris Bishop Infrastucture, Simeon Brown Transport and Shane Jones Regional Development - Three Ministers in charge of the Fast-Track Approvals Bill

The letter also confirms the Minister has directed that the application must comply with any applicable requirements under the Mana Whakahaere ā-Rohe agreements with Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Hine and Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia.

Despite that, local hapū say it’s not good enough.

“We had hoped the project would return to a full Resource Management Act process to ensure transparency and accountability throughout. As hapū and community, we feel that our voices have not being adequately heard”.