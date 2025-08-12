Green Party Co-Leader, Chlöe Swarbrick, kicked out of Parliament over remarks in speech on Palestine

Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick has been kicked out of Parliament after refusing to withdraw comments accusing coalition MPs of lacking “a spine” during a heated debate on Gaza.

The clash came during an urgent debate on the Government’s announcement that it would decide in September whether New Zealand should formally recognise the state of Palestine.

Swarbrick ended her speech by challenging coalition MPs to back her member’s bill enabling sanctions on Israel “for its war crimes.”

“If we find six of 68 government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history,” she said.

Speaker Gerry Brownlee called the remark “completely unacceptable” and ordered Swarbrick to withdraw and apologise. When she refused, replying “no”, she was told to leave the debating chamber.

“Happily,” she shot back as she gathered her papers and walked out.

Green Party whip Ricardo Menéndez March later questioned the punishment, pointing out that parliamentary rules typically limit such suspensions to a single day.

Brownlee later clarified that Swarbrick could return tomorrow if she withdraws and apologises; otherwise, she will be ejected again.

Speaking to media after being kicked out, Swarbrick accused the Government of failing to reflect New Zealanders’ values on the Gaza conflict.

“New Zealanders just want something to be done.

“I have stood at rallies for two years now and spoken with New Zealanders from all walks of life who desperately want our Parliament to get on with it and to do the right thing.

“I strongly believe that on this issue, what we have seen in terms of the inaction from this government is not representative of the values of New Zealanders. You see human beings, your colleagues, journalists are being massacred.”

She grew emotional as she described civilians waiting for food aid in Gaza.

“What the hell is the point of everything that we do if the people in my place and my job don’t do their job, if you guys don’t do your job, if we allow other human beings to be just mercilessly slaughtered, to be shot as they are waiting for food aid. What hope is there for humanity?” She said.

Earlier in the day, ACT leader and Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour objected to a Palestinian scarf, or keffiyeh, draped over Swarbrick’s seat. Brownlee agreed it was inappropriate for MPs to adorn their seats with symbols of international conflicts.

In response, Swarbrick wrapped the scarf around her neck, with the speaker telling her to ‘Stay warm."