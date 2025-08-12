Youth homelessness on the rise, report calls for urgent government action

Youth homelessness is rising in Aotearoa, with over 50% of the homeless youth. The 'More than a home' report calls for government action and policy changes.

Youth homelessness is increasing across Aotearoa, and service providers are urging a united approach to address the crisis.

The Mā Te Huruhuru Charitable Trust has commissioned a new report highlighting the situations many rangatahi are facing.

According to the More Than a Home report, Aotearoa is facing a youth homelessness crisis, “with rangatahi disproportionately impacted by housing affordability issues and systemic inequalities.”

Mā Te Huruhuru chief executive Māhera Maihi said the recent census statistics are deeply concerning.

“We’ve got 112,000 people who are homeless. 5000 of those people are living with no shelter and we know that young people make up over 50% of those stats,” she said.

Kāhui Tū Kaha deputy chief executive Tipene Lemon, who works in social housing, has also seen the rise of Māori in homelessness statistics.

“Ko te nuinga e kite nei mātou, he Māori. Kei ngā takiwā o te 50 ki te 60% te nuinga o te hunga e noho kāinga kore nei, he Māori,” he said.

‘More than a home’

The More Than a Home report outlines three key strategies it says government must implement to end youth homelessness.

Maihi said there are currently no strategies or policies to support rangatahi in transitioning from temporary accommodation into permanent housing, leaving a gap many fall through.

1. A national strategy to end youth homelessness

Government commitment to recognise, prevent, and end youth homelessness.

A dedicated strategy with clear targets, timelines, and accountability.

Age-appropriate and culturally responsive housing options in every region, including youth-specific Kāinga Ora homes and papakāinga developments.

2. Immediate policy changes to remove barriers

Lower the age to sign tenancy agreements so 16- and 17-year-olds can access stable public housing.

Change tenancy succession rules so taitamariki do not lose their homes when a whānau member dies.

Remove exclusionary criteria, such as past evictions, lack of ID, or criminal history.

3. Increased investment in youth housing and wraparound support

More funding for youth housing providers to create safe, stable homes.

Holistic wraparound support covering mental health, life skills, employment, and education.

Kāhui Tū Kaha believes unity among service providers is also essential in tackling the crisis. Lemon said solidarity and cooperation were vital.

“Me mahi tahi tātou. Me pono anō ki ngā mahi kei mua i a tātou. Kei tēnā, kei tēnā āna ake nei kaha, engari me mahi tahi tātou.”

Mā te Māori, mō te Māori

Ko te rautaki mā te Māori, mō te Māori tērā e noho nei hei tūāpapa mō ngā mahi manaaki rangatahi e kore kāinga ana kei tua.

Koia ko te whakapae a Maihi, kua roa e koke nei i ngā mahi manaaki rangatahi e noho kore kāinga nei i raro i te korowai o Mā Te Huruhuru.

Ko tā rātou whare ruruhau a ‘He Pā Piringa’ tērā e tū ana hei āhuru mōwai mō ngā rangatahi. Ka mutu, he pou whakawhirinaki a Mā Te Huruhuru e āwhina nei i aua rangatahi ki te kimi mahi, whakarite tātai pūmanawa, whiwhi raihana, ā, he whakatō anō hoki i te aroha ki tō rātou anō ao Māori.

Mā Te Huruhuru is deeply saddened by the findings of the Homelessness Insights Report released by the Ministry of... Posted by Mā Te Huruhuru on Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Hei tā Maihi, e mārakerake ana te kite i ngā hua pai i puta i aua mahi.

“Because of us returning back to a system of our tūpuna, we’ve seen results second to none, not just in [Tāmaki Makaurau] but throughout the whole country, zero property damage here in youth transitional housing, zero police callouts for violence.”