NZ First minister to focus on the regions after party boost in polls

Despite criticism of its Fast-track legislation, New Zealand First is gaining in the polls, with deputy leader Shane Jones now targeting regional support.

New Zealand First has gained some extra popularity since entering into the coalition government as the second smallest party.

The party’s second in command, Shane Jones, is looking to the regions to build on that support ahead of the 2026 elections.

“I should dispatch myself to the regions immediately, like Ngāmotu, Nelson, Tauranga, Mahurangi, and get a feel for what they are after. We expect to meet with people, listen to what they have to say, and see if we can deliver.”

Currently, NZ First holds eight seats in Parliament, but according to two recent polls by 1News and the Taxpayers’ Union, if an election were held today, the party would have 11 or 12 seats. Overtaking its coalition partner, the ACT Party, whose popularity has been down since the 2023 election.

“We are in the middle of winter, wait for summer, and our figures will be even better,” said Jones.

The Regional Development Minister aims to fast-track consents for development in the regions, but has seen national opposition to the plan.

“It was a rapid process, and some iwi leaders were not going to agree; however, those working in the mines, like those in Coromandel [and] Waihi, 30 percent are Māori.

“They are not moaning; instead, they were instructing me to implement the jobs so their families and children were assured work.

“One of my plans for the regions is to fund a programme called RIF. I’ll be heading to Wairoa, those types of places, to announce some projects and see how it can best serve the area.”

Jones is referring to the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF), launched in mid-2024 to boost regional growth through resilience and enabling infrastructure. The primary capital fund will seek investment and co-investment projects aligned with regional priorities, offering loans and equity, with limited grants.

*Shane Jones’ quotes were originally in te reo Māori but were translated into English.