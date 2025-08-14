Wellington iwi leases whenua for new Regional Council transport depot

Ngāti Toa Rangatira and Greater Wellington have signed an agreement allowing the Regional Council to use iwi-owned whenua in Porirua for a new bus depot.

The contract marks the start of a relationship between the iwi and the council, centred on long-term planning, sustainability, and partnership, to explore options for strengthening public transport infrastructure in the region.

Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira Chief Executive, Helmut Modlik, said the lease also reflected a “pragmatic approach” to the land being used.

“[It’s] one that balances our development aspirations with the transport needs of our growing community.”

Greater Wellington Chief Executive, Nigel Corry, was grateful for Ngāti Toa’s help in securing the region’s future in public transport.

“By entrusting us with this tenancy, Metlink bus services north of Wellington can grow to meet future demand.”

Community engagement, set to begin in the coming months, will outline partnership objectives, including the well-being of local residents and businesses.

A section of undeveloped land in Porirua will be transformed into a new bus depot. Photo: supplied / Ngāti Toa.

The whenua that will host the new transport hub is 1.6 hectares, which is located near the Kenepuru Hospital and has access to key transport routes.

The partnership will be guided by shared values, aiming for sustainability, cultural expression, economic opportunity, and low-emissions transport.

The project will prioritise environmental and cultural outcomes through co-design, storytelling via infrastructure, and alignment with iwi strategic aspirations.

According to the iwi, the agreement will also allow Greater Wellington to look into employment, training, and procurement opportunities for them and the wider community.

Work is set to begin in 2027, but before then, Ngāti Toa will prepare the site, including earthworks and stormwater works.

The depot would begin operating in 2028, with final design and build decisions yet to be made.