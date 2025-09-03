“Elegant, dignified and graceful”: Māori designer celebrates the majesty of Te Arikinui’s Koroneihana attire

Leading Māori designer and founder of Kāhui Collective, Kiri Nathan says that the garments worn by Te Arikinui over the course of the Koroneihana have been beautiful.

“I think she looks stunning, elegant, graceful and naturally beautiful… very refined" she said.

Kiri, who last week brought together designers for the Kāhui Collective show at NZ Fashion Week, paid tribute to designer Bobby Luke and his partner Dom for their role in styling Te Arikinui’s garments throughout Koroneihana.

Bobby Luke (Ngāti Ruanui), founder of Campbell-Luke and a long-time friend of Te Arikinui, is part of a new generation of fashion designers and researchers who rethink Western fashion making and foreground authentic Indigenous perspectives.

In 2022 Te Arikinui travelled to London to meet Prince Charles. Photo: supplied

Kiri also has long-standing ties to Te Kāhui Ariki. She designed the dress Te Arikinui wore on the day of her investiture last year, and prior to Te Arikinui’s ascension to the throne, Kiri had the honour of styling her, her mother Makau Ariki, and Rukumoana Schaafhausen for a formal audience with King Charles in London in 2022.

Moko Tempelton, communications lead for the Kiingitanga, told Aukaha News that a key part of Te Arikinui’s first coronation is to “put her best foot forward,” with careful attention to how she presents herself throughout the ceremonies.

“A lot of preperation went into her kākahu. She has her very close friend and designers Bobby Luke from Campbell Luke Fashion house and his partner Dom and they are working closely with her”

Te Arikinui and her brother Korotangi. Photo: Images courtesy of Te Tari o Te Kiingitanga

“They did pre shopping to organise what she wears for the rest of the week. We’ve also had generous offers of ngā whakarākai, hair and makeup, shoes. They’ve coordinated her whole wardrobe for the week and she looks great.”

It is understood that Te Arikinui is wearing a mixture of local, Māori and international designers. Whilst her jewellery are sourced from Māori designers.