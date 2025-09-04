Delegates and Pacific whānau gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae

Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast. Brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.
10.45am
Kapa Haka from across the region perform and entertain Te Moana nui a Kiwa who have been welcomed on to Tūrangawaewae for the first coronation o Nga waihonoite po wearing an array of kākāhu from the local haka teams
8.40am
As the masses prepare to enter the gates of Tūrangawaewae, Pacific nations are expressing their excitement at attending the first Koroneihana of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga Wai Hono i te Pō.
Chair of the Waikato Tongan Association, Dr Mefi Naufahu, says he has been deeply impressed by the works of Te Arikinui over the past year, particularly her commitment to kaupapa across the Pacific.
8.20am
Rahui Papa, māngai o te Kiingitanga provided the daily media update for Koroneihana events. Preparations to welcome the Pacific Ariki and delegates are well underway. Strengthening connections, he says goes back to the time of Princess Te Puea Herangi.
8.10am
Delegates from around the world are in attendance today, celebrating the first Koroneihana of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.
Thailand’s ambassador Waravuth Pouapinya is in attendance with many of his delegates from Thailand, and is looking forward to sharing the experience of Māori culture with them.
“We would love to see the Māori traditions. For most of them it is their first time attending this kind of special occasion.”
8.00am
Mōrena e te iwi