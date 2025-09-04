Delegates and Pacific whānau gather at Tūrangawaewae Marae

Join the Māori Media collaboration broadcast. Brought to you by Te Ao Māori News, Aukaha News, Tahu News and Te Reo o Te Uru.

10.45am

Kapa Haka teams from across the region have prepared to perform and entertain Te Moana nui a Kiwa who have been welcomed on to Tūrangawaewae.

Kua tau te taonga whakahirahira nei a Te Ara Maurei ki runga o Tūrangawaewae, hei taonga mō Te Arikinui.

8.40am

As the masses prepare to enter the gates of Tūrangawaewae, Pacific nations are expressing their excitement at attending the first Koroneihana of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga Wai Hono i te Pō.

Chair of the Waikato Tongan Association, Dr Mefi Naufahu, says he has been deeply impressed by the works of Te Arikinui over the past year, particularly her commitment to kaupapa across the Pacific.

Kua tata eke te wā, kia eke atu ngā uri ā Kiwa ki runga o Tūrangawaewae, me tō rātou hīkaka kia kite i te anamata noa o tēnei tū a Te Arikinui.

8.20am

Rahui Papa, māngai o te Kiingitanga provided the daily media update for Koroneihana events. Preparations to welcome the Pacific Ariki and delegates are well underway. Strengthening connections, he says goes back to the time of Princess Te Puea Herangi.

8.10am

Delegates from around the world are in attendance today, celebrating the first Koroneihana of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po.

Thailand’s ambassador Waravuth Pouapinya is in attendance with many of his delegates from Thailand, and is looking forward to sharing the experience of Māori culture with them.

“We would love to see the Māori traditions. For most of them it is their first time attending this kind of special occasion.”

Kua whakaeke mai ngā iwi o te ao, ki runga o Tūrangawaewae e whakanui nei i te koroneihana tuatahi a Te Arikinui.

8.00am

Mōrena e te iwi