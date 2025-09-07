West Papua holds an important place on Pacific countries’ agenda says Mapou

New Caledonia President Louis Mapou in the Tonga island group of Vava'u. Photo: RNZ Pacific/ Lydia Lewis

This article was first published by RNZ

Former New Caledonia President Louis Mapou says human rights and sovereignty are big issues facing not only Melanesia but the wider Pacific.

Pacific leaders are expected to reaffirm the Forum’s recognition of Indonesia’s sovereignty over West Papua at the Leaders’ Summit but equally try to secure a visit.

New Caledonia’s former collegial government President, Louis Mapou said West Papua holds an important place on the Pacific countries’ agenda.

“Regional stability is a major concern of the Forum, and decolonization issues-like New Caledonia, French Polynesia, and West Papua-remain troubling,” he said.

Louis Mapou was at last year’s leaders’ meeting in Tonga where civil unrest in New Caledonia was front and centre.

While he met with Melanesian leaders to discuss sovereignty issues he did not speak to the media.

One year on, Mapou told RNZ Pacific that for “the West Papua issue” to be addressed Papua New Guinea - which shares a land border with Indonesia’s West Papua - needs to get involved, as well as the Melanesian Spearhead Group.

“In this stand-off with Indonesia, there are many interests at play, since Indonesia maintains strong diplomatic and economic ties with Papua New Guinea and Fiji,”Mapou said.

“And that’s the reality of today’s world-a constant tension between defending human rights and serving the interests of states.”

MSG members at Leaders’ Summit in Tonga 2024. Photo: RNZ Pacific/Lydia Lewis

Actions speak louder than words

In 2018, Indonesia’s then president Joko Widodo extended an invitation to the UN Human Rights Commissioner to visit Papua but it never happened.

Pacific leaders have been asking Indonesia to facilitate a visit to West Papua since 2019.

In 2023 the prime ministers of Fiji and Papua New Guinea were appointed special envoys to visit the region.

While neither managed to finalise a mission, both leaders went to Indonesia to visit President Pabowo Subianto.

Papua New Guinea’s Prime Minister James Marape told RNZ Pacific in 2024 both him and his counterpart Sitiveni Rabuka “could not find a time” where they could go together.

At the Leaders’ Summit in Tonga last year, the then Vanuatu Prime Minister and sub-regional bloc’s chair for 2024, Charlot Salwai, said there have been concerns surrounding West Papua for some time.

“Some issues in relations to human rights...because the [Pacific Islands] Forum back in 2019 decided to ask [for a] UN mission to do a fact-finding mission in Indonesia,” Salwai said.

“It is good to have a face to face meeting with the President of Indonesia.”

“If an invitation comes to the other leaders of the MSG, maybe they can go together to meet with the new president of Indonesia.”

Despite Vanuatu’s chronic political instability with five prime ministers in four years successive governments have been consistent in their advocacy for the region.

Security personnel watch from behind barbed wire as indigenous Papuans from Merauke in eastern Indonesia protest in Jakarta against plans to convert indigenous and conservation lands into sugar cane plantations and rice fields, 16 October 2024. Photo: Pusaka Bentala Rakyat

Violence ‘intensifying’

In the lead-up to this years’ meeting which kicks off Monday, Jakarta based Human Rights Watch Researcher Andreas Harsono said the conflict has been intensified to the extent it’s on par with some of the most violent periods in the past 60-years.

“Indigenous Papuans are running away from their villages, there are low intensity conflicts between Indonesian security forces, including the army and the police, against the West Papua National Liberation Army,” Harsono said, adding both sides of the conflict are getting more aggressive.

“If you take a look at the so-called ‘hot areas’ within West Papua, they are spreading in the central highlands, from central Papua to the border with PNG on the west.”

New Zealand Green Party member of parliament Teanau Tuiono wants to see Pacific leaders follow through.

“To talk with the community to get their perspective, their side of the story in terms of human rights violations,” he said.

“The expansion of the military is incredibly problematic so it’s important for us to express our solidarity with our West Papua brothers and sisters.”

Specifically, he wants Pacific leaders to condemn Indonesia clamping down on protesters who were marching against the transfer of four political prisoners.

Louis Mapou said there are two major concerns: The violation of human rights and the obstacle of sovereignty in the region.

“On a different scale, we face the same issue [in New Caledonia].

“The struggle for independence, New Caledonia’s future, and human rights concerns tied to law enforcement practices.”

By Caleb Fotheringham and Lydia Lewis of RNZ