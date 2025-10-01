No sightings of missing woman Te Anihana Pomana despite family appeals

This article was fisrt published on RNZ.

Family of a woman who went missing in Auckland more than a month ago say there’s been no sightings and no bank movements since she disappeared.

Te Anihana Pomana was last seen leaving the SkyCity Hotel in central Auckland just after 5am on 21 August.

The 25-year-old left all her belongings in the hotel.

In a social media post, a representative on the family made an emotional plea for Pomana to come home.

“Our baby sister, where are you our beautiful girl? Thinking of the very first time I held you & the last time,” she said.

“I hope and pray everyday you’ll get in contact. That you’ll make your way back.”

Pomana’s mother, Catherine Anderson, also travelled to Auckland from Dunedin last month to help search for her daughter.

RNZ confirmed last month many people had reached out to police, but authorities confirmed there had been no new sightings since Pomana’s disappearance.

“Police and whānau hold grave concerns for Te Anihana’s safety and urge anyone who sees her to call 111 immediately,” a spokesperson said.

Pomana’s last known movements

Early August: Pomana travelled from Dunedin to Christchurch with her father.

2 August: She arrived in Auckland and was treated at Middlemore Hospital for existing injuries. She was later discharged.

It’s believed she moved between multiple hostels, hotels, and bedsits in early August.

18 August: Pomana checked into SkyCity Hotel in Central Auckland, at 11.11pm.

20 August: She was seen on CCTV boarding WX1 bus from Hobson St at 6.37pm. Police believed she travelled to Lincoln Rd in Henderson then returned to city.

21 August: There was a confirmed sighting on CCTV of Pomana leaving Sky City at 5:06am, where she left all of her belongings behind. The last confirmed sighting was on Victoria St West that day at 5.16am.

29 August: Police released CCTV of her last known movements.

5 September: Pomana’s mother and police issue an appeal for information about her location.

25 September: Police say despite many people coming forward with information, there have been no new sightings.

1 October: Pomana’s family issue an update on social media, saying there have been no sightings or bank movements since her disappearance.

By Finn Blackwell of RNZ.