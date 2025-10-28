Rā Whakamana: Thousands unite for tino rangatiratanga and workers’ rights

Iwi and unions gathered across the motu for Rā Whakamana, standing for tino rangatiratanga and workers’ rights on the 190th anniversary of He Whakaputanga.

Thousands of people gathered across the motu today for Rā Whakamana, an event highlighting collaboration between iwi and unions in response to what they describe as “the government’s ongoing attacks on Māori and workers.”

The National Iwi Chairs Forum and the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions (CTU) Te Kauae Kaimahi led the call for this national day of action, which aimed to “reaffirm the tino rangatiratanga of tangata whenua and protect the rights and wellbeing of all workers.”

“It’s an incredibly significant day for us as it is the 190 years since the signing of He Whakaputanga. It’s the first time that I’ve ever seen unions and tangata whenua coming together in this kind of way,” says kaiāwhina Bianca Ranson, who was among those gathered at the Ōkahu Bay activation site in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We’ve been to over 200 protests over the last couple of years and I would say that this is one of the most powerful displays of unity.”

Rā Whakamana represents the first large-scale collaboration between iwi and unions. The kaupapa brought communities together to focus on cultural wellbeing, dignity, workers’ rights, mana wahine and rangatahi.

He kōkiri i te tino rangatiratanga

The 28th of October commemorates both the signing of He Whakaputanga o te Rangatiratanga o Nu Tireni in 1835 and the first Labour Day demonstrations in 1890, which helped establish the eight-hour working day.

Te Pāti Māori MP for Te Tai Tonga, Takuta Ferris, was also among those gathered.

“He wāhi nui tō ngā uniana i roto i te ōhanga o te motu, i roto i te economics e kōrerohia nei e te Kāwanatanga. Ki te kore pai ngā kaimahi, e kore rawa o mahi ōhanga, o hiahia ōhanga e eke ki te taumata e hiahia ana,” he says.

The event follows the introduction and passage of the Treaty Principles Bill and other legislation over the past year, which many have criticised as undermining Māori rights and tino rangatiratanga.

“Kua tae pea te wā kia whakatahangia a te iwi Māori ki te iwi aha ranei. Kia tū kotahi, i te mea tēnei Kāwanatanga, he tāmi i te tangata mahi, i te kaimahi, i te iwi taketake, i te manene ēra āhuatanga katoa.”

In Te Whanganui-a-Tara, crowds gathered at Midland Park, chanting and showing support for the Rā Whakamana movement.

Jo-Chanelle Pouwhare, a member of the E Tū Union and a carer and support worker, spoke about pay equity at the event.

“We were all the essential workers during Covid, and this government has not even acknowledged that. They didn’t sit down and have conversation with the industries affected by the decisions that they made.”

Pouwhare referred to recent amendments to the Equal Pay Act 1972, which raise the threshold for female-dominated work from 60% to 70% and end 33 existing pay-equity claims, impacting thousands of wāhine. The government has also indicated it may not fully fund settlements for care, hospice and Plunket workers.

The repeal of the Fair Pay Agreements Act 2022 has also prompted unions to file a High Court challenge under the Bill of Rights Act.

“It needs to be repealed, and we’re holding Labour to that if they get in next year.”