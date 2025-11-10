Te Pāti Māori expels Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Tākuta Ferris

Te Pāti Māori leaders have announced the expulsion of Te Tai Tokerau MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi and Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris.

“This decision follows six weeks of rigorous process, robust debate across electorates and branches, Hui with members across the party, kōrero with the iwi chairs forum and other rangatira,” said Co-Leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

This came after Te Pāti Māori National executive met on Sunday night. The motion to expel with immediate effect was passed with support from Tamaki Makaurau, Waiariki, Ikaroa-Rawhiti and Te Tai Hauāuru. Hauraki-Waikato and Te Tai Tonga abstained. Te Tai Tokerau was excluded from the meeting.

Co-leader Rawiri Waititi said the goal was to make sure that the current coalition government is one term.

“We can and will not allow anyone in this waka to sabotage the work and sacrifice that so many have given.”

Waititi said that they will not be commenting further on the kaupapa around Kapa-Kingi and Ferris.

Ferris, in a statement Monday morning, rejected the decision made by the executives.

“This decision is plainly unconstitutional, contrary to tikanga Mãori and a direct affront to the values this movement was founded upon - manaakitanga, pono, aroha and kotahitanga.

“The people of Te Tai Tonga gave me their mandate, and I will continue to serve them. No executive has the authority to strip the mandate of our electorate - that power rests with Te Tai Tonga alone.

“Alongside my electorate executive for Te Tai Tonga, I do not acknowledge the decisions and illegal resolutions made through unilateral measures,” he said.

In a Facebook post, Kapa-Kingi also responded to her expulsion, saying she intends to “challenge and appeal” the decision.

“This decision is unconstitutional and has no effect on my position as a Member of Parliament.

“I remain the duly elected Member of Parliament for Te Taitokerau and will continue to stand for, and show up for the people of Te Tai Tokerau to do the job I was elected to do.”

The two co-leaders have said they will not look at waka-jumping the MPs, which will be up to the party’s executive council.

Ngarewa-Packer said the mana was with the executive members, not the MPS.

The co-leaders confirmed they are having conversations with the Green Party and Labour Party for the 2026 General Elections about a potential coalition government.