Iwi vs iwi at Taranaki Tū Mai festival

Friday's formalities open up three days of cultural and sporting events. Photo: Supplied / Quentin Bedwell

This article was first published by RNZ

It will be a case of iwi versus iwi at the Taranaki Tū Mai festival over the weekend.

More than 5000 uri of the eight iwi of Taranaki are expected to come together in Ōpunakē to celebrate their unity through cultural activities and “friendly” sporting competition.

Taranaki Iwi is hosting the ninth edition of the biennial event featuring about 30 events and activities across eight venues.

Taranaki Tū Mai Trust chairperson Wharehoka Wano said the festival was founded on three pou - kotahitanga, whanaungatanga and Taranakitanga.

“It’s a unifying kaupapa because often we are doing our things as individual iwi and hapū and marae, but this is about us just being together and then the Taranakitanga is just celebrating our identity as descendants of Taranaki Maunga.”

Hundreds of whānau representing their iwi around the maunga were welcomed in a pōwhiri led by Taranaki Iwi at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tamarongo on Friday morning. Photo: Supplied / Quentin Bedwell

He said iwi spent a lot of time working in the political, social and environmental spheres and “sometimes we just need an event which is about celebrating who we are”.

That didn’t mean competition wouldn’t be intense.

“I mean, of course we’re passionate, we enjoy and love competition. So, the rivalry is passionate and when we play, whether it’s netball, league or basketball, you can see and feel the passion.

“Because when you put on the iwi shirt you have responsibility to do well for your tribe. So all of that goes on, but as soon as the competition is over we hongi and embrace.”

Cultural activities included this year were wānanga, a hīkoi to Te Namu Pā, maara kūmara, kapa haka and tautohehohe.

Iwi bring the Tū Mai trophies they won in 2023 back for this year's events. Photo: Supplied / Quentin Bedwell

Sporting codes range from bowls, darts and pool, to rugby league 9s, netball, touch, volleyball and softball.

Two new events had been added to this year’s competition - euchre and surfing.

Wano was particularly pleased to see surfing on the list.

“It’s taken me nine events to get surfing into the programme and it does help that we are in Ōpunakē, but really we’ve got quite a strong community of Māori surfers that have performed at the highest levels both nationally and internationally.

“So, I’m looking forward to spending time with my surfing community and also helping them to have a connection back in the tribal area.”

Kapa haka at the Taranaki Tū Mai festival. Photo: Supplied

Tumu Whakarito (chief exectutive) of Te Kāhui o Taranaki, Damon Ritai, said hosting the event was a huge undertaking.

“If you think of some of the numbers in terms of registrations, for our iwi alone we had 993 bags ready and prepared to be picked up by whānau and that’s just one of the iwi, so there’s thousands of whānau that we that we are anticipating arriving here.”

Accommodation at Ōpunakē and surrounding marae was full or near capacity.

Ritai said beyond the sports and activities, the popular tamariki zone was returning and about 14 food trucks would be at the main festival hub axis between Ōpunakē High School, and Sinclair Electrical and Refrigeration Events Centre, which would also include a hauora hub and information stalls.

“I think there’s the island-style foods. You’ve got raw fish, you’ve got some hangi that will be available. I mean just for us we have 3000 we will be catering for on Sunday for a hangi - that’s something we are doing as an iwi - but you’ve got a whole lot of different food trucks that are going to be available to whānau, so I know they’ll be really popular.”

Bowls at the Taranaki Tū Mai festival. Photo: Supplied

Ritai was looking forward to a giant catch up.

“You know, the reconnecting with people that we haven’t seen for a time. I think, yeah, just having us all together in one place with great weather and getting involved in sporting events and involved in discussions and knowledge sharing.”

Meanwhile Wano, who also had whakapapa to Taranaki iwi, had his eye on capturing the Taranaki Tū Mai title from the last host, Ngāti Tama, on his mind.

“They are coming back to retain their trophy and, of course, Taranaki iwi as hosts have a responsibility to challenge for it. So, yes, there’s certainly a trophy for the main winners.”

By Robin Martin of RNZ