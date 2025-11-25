Cook Islands ‘will continue to act in good faith’ with New Zealand - Mark Brown

This article was first published on RNZ.

The Cook Islands government says it is working to stabilise its strained relationship with New Zealand, but not at the cost of its independence.

It comes after Aotearoa extended its funding pause to almost $30 million over two financial years.

In a 30 minute long address, Cook Islands Prime Minister Mark Brown assured his parliament the government is taking steps to mend the rift.

“Our officials and ministers have engaged consistently with New Zealand across every formal channel that is available to us. We have attended every scheduled meeting, we have responded to every letter and continued to seek constructive pathways to address the concerns raised.”

But Brown emphasised that restoring the relationship must not come at the expense of the growing independence the Cook Islands has gained throughout the years.

Quoting the country’s first prime minister, Albert Henry’s 1965 UN speech: “Even in our smallness, we are proud to be self governing in an association with New Zealand, which is entirely free. I would like to stress the point that we are not under anyone’s domination or control.”

New Zealand’s concern stems from several agreements the Cook Islands signed with China early in the year, which Wellington felt it wasn’t consulted on.

During questions time, Opposition MP Teariki Heather pressed the Brown on the affect of less New Zealand money flowing.

“The question is, Prime Minister, are you denying the people… the right, the privileges, and also the support of New Zealand, financial support for this country?”

In response, Brown said the government has protected essential services in the budget, which will not be impacted by the funding freeze.

“The pause in funding did not deter the government from passing a budget which was not only fiscally responsible, but also contain the increases that we had promised to our people through the wage and salary adjustments and also through the welfare programs.”

But he said the Cook Islands still values New Zealand’s contribution.

“That is not to say that we don’t need New Zealand money. New Zealand funding is greatly appreciated by our government and by our people, and has been over the years.”

Brown said the situation has taught him a lesson.

“While we are fully committed to our relationship with New Zealand, we have learn’t a valuable lesson in that we’ve seen the risks that arise from over reliance on any single partner for our development needs.

He said “a narrowed or non-diversified development partner approach would weaken our economic resilience” and had implications for Cook Islands long-term ability to advance its own development goals.

He added the priority is to “strengthen and modernise” the partnership.

“The Cook Islands remains committed to our constitutional relationship with New Zealand. We will continue to act in good faith, and we will continue to engage and with their support, we will continue to protect the interests of our people as a proud self governing state within the realm.”

Brown said he is confident the relationship will stabilise and that trust will be rebuilt.

By Tiana Haxton and Caleb Fotheringham of RNZ.