Māori economy reaches $126b as growth plans aim to drive further expansion

The Māori economy has reached $126 billion, driven by iwi, land trusts, and Māori-owned businesses across Aotearoa.

The milestone was marked this weekend with the launch of the $100 million Kotahitanga Fund at Ōhanga ki te Ao indigenous economic summit held in Kirikiriroa.

The invitation-only summit brought together more than 200 delegates, including iwi leaders and investment fund managers from around the world. It also featured a Māori business expo, Kohinga Koha, showcasing 158 marae and businesses from the Tainui Waka.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Rukumoana Schaafhausen says, “Te Arikinui has announced that the Fund will deliver real outcomes for our people and solid returns that grow wealth for the generations to come,” she said.

“The Fund is grounded in tikanga, sound investment principles, and sustainable returns.”

The Kotahitanga Fund is aimed at supporting Māori-led economic initiatives that create jobs, strengthen whānau, and grow wealth while staying true to Māori values. Rahui Papa, spokesperson for the Kiingitanga, said the success of the fund will be measured by the well-being of whānau, not just dollars. “We will see the results in time,” says Papa.

The summit also highlighted the need for collaboration. Schaafhausen said iwi need to pool resources to participate at scale in the global economy, while New Zealand businesses should back Māori innovation and enterprise.

“It’s time to convert connections into meaningful partnerships.”

Tainui kaumātua Tom Roa says the hui highlighted Te Arikinui’s ability to bring people together.

“If she calls for a gathering, the University of Waikato is open to her, to all leaders, to the world.”

The summit successfully brought together people with the ability to shape the future in the long term.

Te Arikinui also announced that Tauranga Moana will host the next Kohinga Koha business expo, giving iwi another opportunity to showcase Māori innovation and leadership.

The Kotahitanga Fund marks a significant step in Māori economic development and self-determination, aiming to grow the $126 billion economy in ways that benefit whānau and communities across Aotearoa.