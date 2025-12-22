Tāmaki Makaurau MP calls out use of haka in Sikh standoff

Oriini Kaipara has taken to social media to speak out on the stand-off involving a group linked to Destiny Church and the Sikh community gathering in Manurewa at the weekend.

True Patriots of NZ, a group connected to Destiny Church confronted a Sikh Nagar Kirtan procession with haka and chants, prompting police to intervene and protect both parties.

The Sikh Nagar Kirtan is a religious procession held by the Sikh community to celebrate their faith, featuring devotional hymns, colourful banners, and the distribution of free food to the public.

It’s the use of haka that has caused Kaipara to call out the behaviour describing it as “deeply offensive”.

Tāmaki Makaurau MP, Oriini Kaipara speaking to Te Ao Māori News, shortly after her maiden speech

“What happened in Manurewa was not peaceful protest. It was targeted disruption that weaponised culture, identity, and public space to shame and exclude people who are valued members of our wider whānau,” the post said.

Kaipara also called out the general misuse of tikanga Māori by the group.

“As tangata whenua there is a sacred responsibility to uphold the tikanga of manaaki manuhiri. That is our law before law.”

“Haka is not a political tool for harassment. It is a taonga tuku iho, entrusted to us by our tīpuna, grounded in whakapapa, purpose, and wairua.”

“The Sikh community are manuhiri in our whenua people who live here, raise their children here, work and serve communities here. They have, for decades, helped many Māori to uphold our own values, tikanga, and stand alongside us during our moments of need,” Kaipara said.

History repeat

Henderson-Massey local board member Will Flavell criticised the actions, calling it history repeating itself and describing it as “heartbreaking”.

“After the Te Atatū Library incident earlier in the year, seeing the same group target our peaceful Sikh community with such negativity is heartbreaking.”

Defending the groups actions, Brian Tamaki also posted to social media.

“If you come here, you adapt to New Zealand’s ways. You don’t bring separatist agendas, religions, racial division, or foreign power struggles with you.”

Henderson-Massey Local Board deputy chair Will Flavell helped reunite the family with their missing mother, thanks to his ability to speak Gagana Sāmoa. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

Flavell echoed Kaipara’s concerns about the use of tikanga Māori to justify their behaviour.

“What worries me most are the young men in that group. They are being taught that aggression is a strength, using Māori culture as a shield for harmful behaviour. Let’s be clear: that is not kaupapa Māori. That is not aroha, and it sure isn’t manaakitanga. Our culture is built on respect and lifting others up, not tearing them down.”