‘Racist’ posts by Northern Territory Administrator spark calls for Commonwealth intervention

David Connolly was handpicked by the NT Chief Minister Lia Finnochiaro. Opposition Leader Selena Uibo and NLC Chair Matthew Ryan have called for his appointment to be rejected. Photo: NITV.

This article was first published on NITV in Australia.

The newly appointed NT Administrator, David Connolly, has been criticised for a slew of past social media posts in which he demeaned Aboriginal people and culture, shared transphobic claims, and levelled insults at Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The former NT Cattleman Association President is set to be sworn in as the new NT Administrator next month - a politically neutral position akin to state governorship, making Connolly King Charles’s representative in the NT.

Chair of the Northern Land Council, Matthew Ryan, says he is “appalled” by what he labelled “racist” posts from Mr Connolly’s now deleted X account.

“It’s just appalling,” Mr Ryan told NITV.

“Straight up racist. I mean if you were genuine enough you would go work with Indigenous people,” he said.

The X posts were revealed by territory tabloid the NT News and online publication the NT Independent last Friday.

The NT News claim Mr Connolly promptly deleted his account after they questioned him over the posts.

In 2024, after the Melbourne Storm NRL team announced it would scale back its Welcome to Country ceremonies, Mr Connolly responded to a post appearing to criticise the practice.

An X user by the name of “STRAIGHT SHOOTER” posted: “Do Aboriginals do the Welcome to Country ceremonies as a free service? I’ve never heard of people welcoming people to there [sic] so called area and then charging them?”

To which Mr Connolley responded “Hmmm welcome to my house; that’ll be $3,000 thanks.”

In 2024, Mr Connolly responded to a thread about Melbourne Storm announcing the club would scale back Welcome to Country ceremonies. Source: NT Independent

In 2023, Mr Connolly appeared to mock Aboriginal Kriol while sharing a photo of WA premier Mark McGowan alongside a Kriol interpreter, who was providing an essential health message to remote communities during the COVID-19 pandemic when the photo was taken.

After Mr McGowan announced his resignation in May 2023, Mr Connolly posed the photo and wrote in mock Kriol “Dis pella im buggered up finiss”.

On another thread in 2020 Mr Connolly joked he was Indigenous.

“Indigenous - ‘originating or occurring naturally in a particular place’. On this definition, I am Indigenous to Australia,” he wrote.

Mr Connolly also appeared to criticise the ‘Always was, always will be, Aboriginal Land’ slogan in a post on 26 Janurary, 2020.

A post by David Connolly on X on 26 Janurary 2020. Source: NT News

Other posts inlcude Mr Connolly re-posting a photo calling Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “the largest a***hole in the world” after comparing him to a Blue Whale’s anus.

Another read “White privilege — the ability to suffer life’s universal indignities without blaming another ethnic group”.

No apology in response

In a statement addressing concerns around his suitability for the role following the revelations, David Connolly offered no apology.

“It was never my intention to cause offence; I fully understand and appreciate the expectations of the community and my role as Administrator,” Mr Connolly said.

“I have always been a fierce advocate for the bush and will now be a fierce advocate for all Territorians,” he continued.

The Northern Territory Chief Minister has doubled down on her endorsement of Mr Connolly for the position.

In a press conference last Friday, the Chief Minister confirmed Mr Connolly’s appointment was endorsed by the NT Government and the Federal Government.

NITV requested a comment from the Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro’s office on Tuesday, but was directed to the earlier statements.

Calls for Commonwealth to step in

NT Labor Opposition Leader Selena Uibo has called for the NT Government to reconsider its decision.

“The responsible course of action is clear. This appointment should be put on hold and reviewed,” Ms Uibo, who is a Nunggubuyu woman, said in a statement.

“Territorians deserve an Administrator who brings people together and reflects the values of respect and inclusion.”

“I have written to the Governor-General outlining these concerns and requesting that further advice be sought in light of recent reports,” she said.

Northern Land Council Chairman, Matthew Ryan, echoed those calls, before asking for the federal Minister for Indigenous Australians to respond.

“I’ll continue to advocate broadly in terms of the Commonwealth stepping in... listen to our outcry,” Mr Ryan said.

“By appointing this person we are not going to be happy as Indigenous people right across.”

In a statement posted to social media, the federal Minister for Indigenous Australians and senator for the NT, Malarndirri McCarthy, said the posts “are reprehensible and offensive and he should apologise”, but confirmed the Federal Government has no intention to intervene.

“The choice of Administrator has always been a matter for the NT Government,” the post read.

By Emma Kellaway of NITV.