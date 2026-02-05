Wāhine lead the way as Greens contest Māori electorates

Greens announce their candidates for the upcoming elections

The Greens have hit the ground running at Waitangi this year, announcing three candidates to contest Māori electorates at the upcoming general election.

All three are wāhine Māori.

Hūhana Lyndon, Tānia Waikato and Heather Te Au-Skipworth, the former Te Ikaroa-Rāwhiti candidate for Te Pāti Māori, were unveiled during whaikōrero at Waitangi by Green Party MP Te Anau Tuiono.

The announcement came as Parliamentarians were formally welcomed ahead of the national day of commemoration on 6 February.

Lyndon believes the fact that the Greens have chosen three wāhine Māori as candidates is a big advantage for the party.

“He kāhui mana wahine e tū ana ki roto i ngā tūru Māori, ki Te Waiariki, Te Ikaroa-Rāwhiti me Te Tai Tokerau.”

Lyndon, who will stand in Te Tai Tokerau, says the contest will be a tough one.

She will face Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime and incumbent MP Mariameno Kapa-Kingi.

Despite the challenge, Lyndon says her strong regional profile gives her confidence heading into the race.

“Kei konei ahau, he kaimahi ahau o Te Tai Tokerau, kua rite ahau mō tēnei pōtitanga ā-motu.”

With an all-wāhine lineup now confirmed, the Greens have signalled they are ready to contest the Māori electorates, and the race is on.

For Skipworth, it’s a return to the political fold following a decision to forgo her Te Pāti Māori candidacy at the last election.

She will go head-to-head with current Te Pāti Māori candidate Hayley Maxwell, both looking to take the seat from the incumbent, Labour’s Cushla Tangaere-Manuel.

“My decision to move to greener pastures was based on the party’s commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Te Taiao, collective empowerment and equity.

“Equally important was my ability to see my whānau being represented within the party.”

In December, Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told Te Ao Māori News the party had undergone a “surge” in Māori members.

“We have had an incredible, I guess, increase or surge of Māori members coming to the Greens, and helping us to hold true to being a Tiriti party,” she said.

“I’m excited about them helping us to shape and holding us to account on upholding Te Tiriti as our founding document, in our party.”

In January, the Greens tabled a member’s bill - in Lyndon’s name - to entrench the Māori seats in law.

“Entrenching Māori seats in law is only a start, but a necessary one,” said Lyndon, last month.

Historically, the Greens have focused on the party vote in the Māori electorates, never threatening to take any of the seats outright.

Today’s announcement may signal a shift towards more actively contesting these seats.