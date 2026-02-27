Te Matatini 2027: Day 1 Mataatua Regionals

Te Kāeaea o Taiwhakaea, Whakatāne — The vibe was relaxed, the stall setup spectacular, the level of manaakitanga from the kaitūao exemplary, and the spectators just wanted to be in the moment, enjoying the haka.

A few famous kaihaka faces from the region are choosing to join the rest of the spectators this year, including Tauira Mai Tawhiti performer Mahina Hurkman.

It’s a region known for a strong contingent of kaihaka, and 23 teams in total will take part in the 2026 Mataatua Kapahaka Regional Competition - 6 of those will qualify for the Te Matatini 2027 competition at Hopuhopu.

Haka favourites, Te Kapa Haka o Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, won the last regionals hosted in Tōrere, following on from their Te Matatini 2024 win of the Ngāpo Pimia Wehi Duncan McIntyre Trophy as the overall winners.

On the first day of festivities, however, it was the 10 ‘pakeke’ groups performing to the crowds at Te Kāeaea o Taiwhakaea (Rugby Park) in Whakatāne, representing iwi from around the Mataatua region, and the Korosins from Ruataahuna were the opening act.

Te Paringa Tai ki Matakana at the Mataatua Regionals 2026

Te Paringa Tai ki Matakana kaumātua, Robert Enoka Rolleston, affectionately known by most as Koro Bobby, was spotted proudly walking through the stalls with his kapa.

When asked which group would take out the top spot at this year’s Mataatua regionals, he replies, " Ko wai ake? He pātai pai tēnā, ko wai ake? Ko tātou kei muri i a au," referring to his adoring Paringa Tai whānau standing proudly behind him.

The Matakana-based kapa has 2 teams in this year’s regionals. Their senior competitive team, standing on Saturday, will be sharing themes around pressing issues for their people and their region. The group took their first competitive stand at the Mataatua regionals in 2020.

Tame Iti at the Mataatua Kapa Haka Regional Competition 2026, Te Kāeaea o Taiwhakaea (Rugby Park), Whakatāne

“Te tūmanako ko ngā pōuritanga ko ngā mamaetanga e pā ana ki runga ki a tātou, ko te mahi a te kāwanatanga nei. Koina tāku, me tū pakari tātou, kia whakawhānuihia i roto i te aroha o a tātou nei mamae i roto i a tātou, kia tirohia whānui tonu te motu,” says Rolleston.

Another familiar face frolicking in the festivities, and Ruatoki resident Tame Iti, is anticipating nothing less than ‘spectacular’ from the Mataatua groups. The expectation to outdo their standard of performance at the 2024 regionals is high and rising.

“Kua kite tātou i te māia o Mataatua e kite ana rātou i te taumata kei runga o ēnei mahi, o ēnei mahi haka. Kaha a Mataatua, kua roa e kitea ana, tiketike, kei te taumata. Nō reira kei te pai au, te āhuatanga o te tū o Mataatua, tāwharautia a Mataatua kia kite ai i ngā taumata i ngā wā e tū ana ki Te Matatini, ā, ko tātou tērā.

Shelley Akuhata, Kaitātaki Wahine - Ngā Uri o Awanuiārangi Kapa Haka

It’s understood Ngā Uri o Awanuiārangi took to the stage for their second time. Shelley Akuhata - Kaitātaki Wahine of the group wowed the crowd with her leading solo in the poi item.

Other groups from Day 1 of the performances this year included Ngāti Awa Taikura, Ngā Taipakeke o Tauranga Moana, Ngāti Awa Pakeke ki Rangitaiki, Te Aranga, Te Pūaha o Ōhinemataroa and Te Paringa Tai o Matakana Pākeke.

Day 2 at Te Kāeaea o Taiwhakaea will kick off with Te Whānau-a-Apanui, winners of Te Matatini 2023 and current Mataatua regional champions.

The winners will be announced in the evening. Exclusive coverage of Kapa Haka Regionals 2026 is available on Whakaata Māori and MĀORI+, supported by Te Māngai Pāho.