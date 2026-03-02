Māori in Dubai seek shelter amid Middle East strikes

Māori in Dubai shelter underground as Iran tensions rise, while an economist warns of possible impacts at home.

A Kiwi living in Dubai has found himself caught up in the escalating conflict involving US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.

Mare Haimona-Riki, of Ngāpuhi and Tauranga Moana, sought refuge in an underground bunker after Iranian airstrikes targeted Dubai airport and other American bases in the region.

Haimona-Riki says the strikes were emotionally draining. However, he and his family were prepared for the worst.

“My little family and I, we went to an underground bunker if you will, or an underground place that was safe for us. We had a go bag ready with our passports and just the essential things,” he says.

US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites have been reported as a defence against what American officials describe as a nuclear weapons threat.

Following the reported death of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump has indicated strikes will continue for the remainder of the week.

Haimona-Riki says he had been enjoying a quiet weekend at his home of 14 months before the strikes in Dubai.

“I was actually just at the pool at around 2pm yesterday and heard a massive explosion, and I associated that noise with thunder, because that’s what it sounded like to me, and everyone was looking at each other asking what was going on. Of course, later we find out that it was the sound of the interception of a missile from Iran by the UAE government.”

Economic impact in Aotearoa

Māori economist Dr Matt Roskruge says the impact on Aotearoa’s economy will depend on the length of the conflict.

Similar to last year’s “12-day war” between Israel and Iran, the effects may not be significant. However, if tensions continue to escalate, Roskruge says the impact could be “worrying”.

“If this keeps spiraling out of control like it seems to be starting to now, we could be in for a rough year.”

While it is still too early to determine the full extent of the impact or who will be hit hardest, Roskruge says fuel costs could rise immediately. The import and export sector, as well as tourism, may also feel pressure.

He says if the conflict does not drag on, the likelihood of significant economic impact on whānau is slim compared with other recent events.

“It’s a complicated one, there is so much that is likely worrying those whānau. This is important but in the short term I don’t think this is going to hit them in the wallet too hard, not as hard as some other things that are going on in our economy,” he says.

Kei te noho haumaru mātou

While strikes continue over the UAE, Haimona-Riki says the small contingent of Māori living in Dubai are safe.

“Everything seems to be back to normal here in Dubai, but very high alert, you can see everyone is on their phone, keeping up to date, staying in touch with family, making sure they know what’s going on,” he says.

“Anei mātou e noho haumaru nei i tēnei wā, ahakoa ngā āhuatanga o te wā, te ohoreretanga o te wā. Inaiānei kei te noho haumaru ki konei, ki Dubai.”