Care-experienced rangatahi fear their voices will be lost as VOYCE face funding shortfall

VOYCE - Whakarongo Mai says advocacy for children in state care is under increasing pressure as the organisation faces a funding shortfall

Concerns are mounting about the future of advocacy for children in state care, as VOYCE – Whakarongo Mai warns it is facing increasing financial pressure and may be forced to scale back its work.

More than 300 rangatahi, caregivers and sector leaders gathered at Tākina in Wellington for Kōkiri – The Future Speaks, the organisation’s first national conference aimed at putting the voices of care-experienced young people at the centre of political discussion ahead of this year’s election.

Care experienced advocate and VOYCE advisor, Celine Waikohu George, says the kaupapa is about creating space for rangatahi to be heard and to connect directly with decision-makers.

“We just wanted to create a space, create a chance for our rangatahi to be heard, for them to get to know each other, have that whakawhanaungatanga and actually have those proper conversations, kanohi ki te kanohi with those in Pāremata who have the power to create change,” she said.

However, the presence of the current Government was missing from a key political panel on the second day, which included representatives from Labour, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori.

National MP Paulo Garcia, who had been scheduled to attend in place of Minister Louise Upston, did not appear due to what was described as an administrative mix-up.

Voyce says ACT and New Zealand First declined the invitation.

Absence speaks volumes

VOYCE says the absence was disappointing, particularly given the Government’s responsibility for the care system and the policy decisions that shape it.

Survivor of abuse in care and advocate, Ihorangi Reweti Peters, says the lack of representation raises key concerns.

“I think the absence of National was worrying and it was interesting that our national representative was not here, but I think what I’m taking away is that we have Te Pāti Māori Labour and Green representatives here and potentially come November 7, there will be a new government which actually cares about the voices of tamariki and rangatahi and survivors of abusing care,” he said.

Despite the robust conversations and strong rangatahi presence, it was overshadowed by the sustainability of VOYCE itself.

The organisation says it has not been invited to submit a further Budget bid, resulting in a $2.37 million funding shortfall.

While it has continued operating through reserves and philanthropic support, it warns that this cannot continue indefinitely.

Chief Executive, Tracie Shipton, says the impact will be immediate.

“We’ve reached all the milestones, and the budget bid opportunity was closed off, which leaves us without the appropriate funding to continue to really traverse the voices of young people and to get them into that system’s change space.

“We’ve got young people’s voices, we’ve got young people activated to actually affect system change to hear from them, but we don’t have any opportunity to continue at the capacity that we have. It will impact immediately on our workforce, and it will impact on the work that we can do.”

Shipton says the situation raises deeper questions about how much value is placed on the voices of young people in care.

“The government set us up to do this very work after the call from young people, so what’s changed? Is their voice not as important now? That’s what it spells out to me.”

What young people want to hear is what is this going to do for my life and those of my siblings in care and other young people in care.”

The predicted funding shortfall was described as disgraceful by survivor Ihorangi Peters.

“VOYCE not being provided an opportunity to be a part of the budget process is disgraceful. VOYCE needs to be funded to make sure that their important work continues and that the voices of care-experienced young people are centred within all government policies,” he said.

Wires getting crossed

The National Party says Paulo Garcia had intended to attend the panel, but correspondence from VOYCE listed the session at 4.45pm, and he was not informed of a change to the time.

The Minister for Children, Karen Chhour, did attend on day one of the conference, but didn’t address the funding issue.

In a statement her office provided regarding the funding issue, it said a budget bid is a formal proposal submitted by government departments during the annual budget cycle, and only government agencies can submit budget bids.

“The Government has shown a strong commitment to baseline funding advocacy services for children in previous Budgets.

“VOYCE receives funding via Oranga Tamariki, including for the Kōkiri conference. The announcement of future government funding will occur at the release of Budget 26,” the statement said.

It went on to say the Government also funds VOYCE, the Independent Children’s Monitor, Mana Mokopuna (Children’s Commissioner) and other avenues for children and young people to have their voices heard, such as the Oranga Tamariki Youth Advisory Group.

Despite administrative miscommunication and current government no-shows, advocates say the message from rangatahi at the conference remains clear: their voices must not only be heard, but backed by action.

“Our tamariki are tired, our mokopuna are tired of repeating themselves, of not being heard, not being listened to and repeating the same message in a different context.

They’re tired of not being taken seriously, not being seen, not being understood,” George said.

George says whoever the government of the day is, they need to be held to account.

“Keep them accountable, not be shy and reminding ourselves who we are and what we deserve. We are the ones with the experience, not them. It is our story to tell and only ours; they are the ones that have the duty and the responsibility to make sure that we are looked after,” she said.

“Words need to be followed by concrete actions, what they are going to do, to make sure that our tamariki, our rangatahi, pēpi and whānau in Oranga Tamariki care and with care experience are safe and their needs are met.”

“We are not political footballs. We shouldn’t be used within Pāremata,” Peters also added.